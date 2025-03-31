Explained: The Difference Between Chaitra And Sharadiya Navratri

Dehradun: Navratri is a time when nine forms of the divine feminine are worshipped during nine nights. On each day, a particular form of goddess is propitiated with specified offerings. Navratri comes four times a year. These are known as Magh, Chaitra, Ashadha and Ashwin Navratri. Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri are significant among Navratris.

The first difference between Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri is regarding its time and season. The Hindu New Year begins in Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the spring season. Talking about English months, it falls in March-April. On the other hand, Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated in the autumn season. It falls in September-October.

Symbolism

If we talk about the symbols of Chaitra Navratri, then it is seen as a new beginning. Along with this, it is also associated with spiritual renewal. Apart from this, Chaitra Navratri is a symbol of crops as well as weather. On the other hand, if we talk about Sharadiya Navratri, it is considered a symbol of the last day.

Festivals like Navami and Dussehra are celebrated during this time. All these festivals symbolise the victory of good over evil. Apart from this, Sharadiya Navratri is also a symbol of difficult sadhana and difficult fasting. Along with this, Sharadiya Navratri also represents dance and celebration. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country.

Special emphasis is given to Chaitra Navratri in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It is also celebrated in some parts of North India. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Navreh in Kashmir, Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the other hand, Sharadiya Navratri is especially celebrated in Gujarat and Bengal.