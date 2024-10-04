Navratri-2024 Thawe Bhavani: The Legendary Goddess Of Gopalganj

Gopalganj (Bihar): The fame of the revered Maa Thawe Bhavani temple in Gopalganj has transcended regional borders, drawing devotees from across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and even Nepal. Steeped in mythology and history, the temple’s origins date back to the 16th century, built by the King of Hathwa, and has since become a centre of devotion. The temple is believed to have been built during the 16th century Chero dynasty.

Having manifested thousands of years ago, the goddess resides in the form of a 'Pindi' which remains the focus of worship for countless devotees. The unique tradition of this temple is, those coming here pay obeisance at the nearby shrine of Rahshu, the goddess’s most ardent devotee. According to temple customs, without paying respects at Rahshu’s temple, the darshan of Maa Bhavani is considered incomplete.

The Story of Rahshu

Temple priest Sanjay Pandey shares that Rahshu, a true devotee of the goddess, lived in the dense jungles of Thawe. Leading a simple life, he would gather wild plants to feed his family. Miraculously, Rahshu could make rice from the forest's weeds. During a famine that plagued the kingdom, this news reached King Mannan Sen of the Chero dynasty. Immediately, the king summoned Rahshu to his court.

The King’s Request

When the king asked Rahshu how he obtained the rice, he credited it to Maa Bhavani’s grace. Intrigued, King Mannan Sen demanded Rahshu summon the Goddess to the court. Despite Rahshu’s warnings that the arrival of the goddess would bring destruction, the king persisted. Unable to refuse, Rahshu called upon Maa Bhavani. According to legend, the Goddess traveled from Kamakhya in Assam to Thawe in response to the call of Rahshu.

Maa Bhavani’s Journey

It is believed that, during Her journey, Maa Bhavani stopped at multiple temples like Dakshineshwar in Kolkata as Kali, and Patan Devi in Patna, before arriving in Thawe. When She finally arrived, She revealed herself by splitting Rahshu’s head. The kingdom, as predicted, fell into ruin, but both the king and Rahshu attained moksha. Since that day, Maa Bhavani has been worshipped in Thawe, making it one of the most important Durga temples in the region.

The Temple's Birth In 1714

As per legends, the temple was formally established by King Yuvraj Shahi Bahadur of Hathwa. In 1714, after losing ten consecutive battles to Kabul Mohammad Badharia of Champaran, King Yuvraj had a vision of Maa Durga while resting in the Thawe forest. As per the Goddess’s guidance, he attacked again and won the battle. To honour this victory, the king excavated the site where he had seen the goddess and discovered a Vana Durga idol, which he enshrined in the temple.

The Maa Thawe Bhavani temple follows Vaishnav rituals, and offerings include coconut, chunri, and peda. Interestingly, unlike other temples, no animal sacrifices take place here. Devotees offer coconuts, but they take them home after the puja.

The Sacred Nisha Puja

Nisha Puja, a midnight ritual dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, is believed to be highly auspicious, particularly for childless couples and those seeking prosperity. Crowds gather from early morning, and as night falls, the goddess is adorned with great care. After the midnight worship, Prasad is distributed among devotees, and the temple gates remain open throughout the night.

The Queen’s Involvement

The Nisha Puja is done with the involvement of the royal family of Hathwa and it is the queen who leads the havan after the ritual. Scholars explain that this tradition has continued for centuries, ensuring that the worship of Mahagauri remains an integral part of Thawe Bhavani's religious tradition. After Maa appeared here, excavation was done to investigate this. But nothing could be traced. The worship of Maa held here at midnight on the day of Nisha Puja is witnessed by thousands of devotees who start queuing in the temple premises from the morning, said Sanjay Pandey, Chief Priest of the temple.

Devotee's Experiences

The entire country has great faith in Maa Thawe Wali Bhavani. The glory of the goddess lies in the fact that whoever prays here with devotion, their wish is fulfilled. "Maa is forgiving. If you make a mistake and fall at Her feet, she forgives. People come here with wishes like getting a job, marriage, legal hassles or any other kind of wish, and Maa fulfills it," Rahul Kumar, a devotee, informed.