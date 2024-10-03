Navratri 2024: Devotees Flock To Vindhyachal's Maa Vindhyavasini Dham To Attend Mangala Aarti

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): With the onset of Navratri today, Hindu devotees from across the country have been flocking to temples to worship Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga.

A queue of devotees started lining up at Vindhyachal's Maa Vindhyavasini Dham since midnight to get a glimpse of the Goddess and attend the Mangala Aarti on this auspicious occasion. With hope in their eyes and smiles on their faces, they have been queueing up with coconuts and chunri (long scarf) in their hands.

With hope in their eyes and smiles on their faces, devotees have been queueing up with coconuts and chunri (long scarf) in their hands. (ETV Bharat)

For the convenience of the devotees, steel barricading has been done on the temple premises. To ensure tight security, the fair arena has been divided into three super zones, 10 normal zones and 21 sectors.

Police and administrative officials have been appointed as in-charges to take care of these zones and sectors. Besides, thousands of police officials have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident during the festivities.

Dharmacharya (spiritual teacher or guide) Mithu Mishra spoke to ETV Bharat and said that every year, lakhs of people gather during Navratri at the Maa Vindhyavasini temple, one of the Shakti Peeths of Goddess Parvati where one of her limbs had fallen from her body according to old religious scriptures.

"Devotees should wear red clothes and worship the Goddess on this day. Mata Rani loves being offered lotus, hibiscus, and white flowers. The Goddess gets pleased and fulfils all wishes when offered coconuts and dishes made of cow ghee," he added.

One of the most important Hindu festivals, Navratri represents the triumph of good over evil and is observed with great zeal and devotion all over India. Shardiya Navratri begins today, marking the beginning of nine days of auspicious celebration devoted to the adoration of Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

All nine days are dedicated to different forms of the goddess Durga, also called ‘Aadishakti’. This festival is especially important since it heralds the arrival of the holiday season and honours the strength of the divine feminine.