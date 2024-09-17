ETV Bharat / state

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Former Political Advisor Arrested Over 'Defamatory' Facebook Post

Chandigarh: Malvinder Mali, who was the political advisor of former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been arrested by the CIA staff of Mohali for his alleged defamatory content against the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on social media, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources further said Mohali Police arrested Mali from the house of Ranjit Singh Grewal, Malvinder's brother living in Patiala on Monday. Mali has been booked under the IT Act.

Congress MP from Patiala, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi posted about Mali's arrest in a post on his official Facebook page.

"It is being said that IT act has been filed just because of one Facebook post. This is a gross violation of freedom of expression and freedom of thought. Mali should be released immediately," Gandhi wrote in the post.