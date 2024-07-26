Naveen Patnaik Seeks Mamata's Intervention For Smooth Supply of Potatoes To Odisha

Hyderabad: Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik has sought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention for a smooth supply of potatoes to the neighbouring state, where the prices have skyrocketed. Patnaik, a former Chief Minister of Odisha, has written a letter to Banerjee in this regard.

In his letter, Patnaik said, "...potatoes are an essential item for our people. Due to rains, there has been a short supply of potatoes in the Odisha market, resulting in an artificial price hike adding to the sufferings of the common person."

He wrote that as per media reports over 50 trucks loaded with potatoes are waiting at the Bengal-Odisha border. "...your noble gesture has earned the love and affection of our people. People of Odisha and West Bengal have strong cultural bonds and we are all devotees of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath," wrote Naveen, who is the chief of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Patnaik has thus urged the Bengal CM to "kindly intervene" and "ensure smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha. "Looking forward to your support in the interest of the people of Odisha," he added.

Notably, the West Bengal government has put a restriction on the supply of potatoes to other states in order to control prices. On July 21, the potato traders also called a strike in protest.

The Odisha government is planning to procure potatoes from Uttar Pradesh to cater to the demands of the state. The food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra has asked officials to act against hoarders. He said that the existing stock can meet the demand for a week.