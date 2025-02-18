Naval Base Information Leak Case: NIA Arrests Two In Karnataka's Karwar

Karwar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons on charges of leaking sensitive information about the INS Kadamba Naval Base on Tuesday, sources said. The NIA team, probing the case, returned to Karwar in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district this morning.

The accused have been identified as Veen Tandel, a resident of Mudaga village in Karwar taluk, and Akshay Naik of Ankola. Presently, Tandel has been lodged in Karwar city police station and Naik in Ankola police station and are being interrogated separately. The accused will be produced before the court, sources added.

The NIA team that arrested the duo comprised six officers led by three deputy SPs. The team arrived at the city police station in Karwar at 10 am on Monday, camped here till night and collected all documents related to the case. Later at around at 5 am today, an operation was launched and the two were taken into custody, sources added.

Notably, the NIA team had come to Karwar to probe into the sensitive information leak about the Seabird Naval Base in Araga in August 2024. It was alleged that information had been shared with a Pakistani spy. The team had interrogated three locals but had later released them.

The naval base information sharing case came to light when one Deepak and his associates were arrested by the Hyderabad NIA team in Visakhapatnam in 2023. NIA sources said that Pakistani spy had obtained information pertaining to the naval base from them and also paid them for this.