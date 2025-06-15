ETV Bharat / state

Army, Navy And Air Force: Navad Family Has One Member In Each Armed Force

Anmol Navad (second from right) with his family after the IMA POP ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: It was a proud moment for the Navad family from Bengaluru as their younger son Anmol was commissioned into the Indian Army at the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy here.

The Navad family has the distinction of its members serving in all wings of the armed forces. While Anmol's elder brother is in the Navy, his father serves in the Indian Air Force. Anmol was one of the 419 gentlemen cadets to pass out of the IMA to become lieutenants in the Indian Army.

For Anmol, making a career choice was never an issue. With his brother and father serving in the Navy and Air Force, he chose the Army. Anmol's elder brother Aryan is a Naval aviator while his father Air Commodore Basant Navad is currently serving at the Integrated Defence Staff College in Delhi.