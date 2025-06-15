Army, Navy And Air Force: Navad Family Has One Member In Each Armed Force

Dehradun: It was a proud moment for the Navad family from Bengaluru as their younger son Anmol was commissioned into the Indian Army at the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy here.
The Navad family has the distinction of its members serving in all wings of the armed forces. While Anmol's elder brother is in the Navy, his father serves in the Indian Air Force. Anmol was one of the 419 gentlemen cadets to pass out of the IMA to become lieutenants in the Indian Army.
For Anmol, making a career choice was never an issue. With his brother and father serving in the Navy and Air Force, he chose the Army. Anmol's elder brother Aryan is a Naval aviator while his father Air Commodore Basant Navad is currently serving at the Integrated Defence Staff College in Delhi.
Now, by becoming a part of the Indian Army, Anmol has fulfilled the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of his family.
"Anmol was not only good in studies but had been keen in physical fitness and sports. It is a matter of great pride for the family that our younger son has become a part of the Indian Army," said Air Commodore Navad.
Anmol said his father motivated him to join the armed forces. "My brother also helped me achieve the goal," he said.