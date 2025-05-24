Sun Enters Rohini Constellation Beaming Rays Directly On The Earth Surface Marking A Phase of Extreme Heat

Dehradun: According to astrological calculations "Nautapa" is starting from May 25 and will continue for the next nine days in North India and some other parts of India.
Nautapa signifies nine days of sweltering heat – the hottest summer phase – over the country. The next nine days are going to be extremely hot and cause discomfort to the people. Nautapa is not only a geographical phenomenon, but it has religious significance, as well.
Jyotishcharya Pradeep Joshi says that it will start from 3:15 am on the 25th and will end on 3 June. When the Sun enters the Rohini constellation, then Nautapa starts.
Geologist Bidhi Joshi says that it is true that there is more heat during this time, the reason for this is that the rays of the Sun fall directly on the Earth and when this happens, naturally the heat will also be more. It has also been seen that there is a lot of movement in the sea circulation of air and water during this time.
Geologically, Nautapa starts with the Sun entering the Rohini constellation from May 25 to June 3 and during this 9-day period the Sun remains closest to the Earth surface and the sunlight beams directly on the Earth. The particular astrological formation is coming after almost 80 years, geologists said.
In such a situation, the temperature will rise abnormally and the people will feel the scorching heat till June 3. On June 8, the Sun will enter the Mrigasira zodiac constellation ending the ordeal.
A number of precautions are suggested to be adopted by the people during this phase.
- Extreme caution to be taken from eating and drinking to going out. This 9-day heat is going to be severe
- If seen from the religious significance, then worshiping the Sun God during this time is considered very auspicious
- Not only this, serving sherbet, cold things during this time is said to be very beneficial and auspicious
- Doctors warn against exposure to heat during this time. Do not venture out unless extremely necessary. One must ensure that there is no shortage of water in the body
- Doctors say people should consume items such as cucumber, melon, watermelon, curd, coconut water and keep drinking water frequently
- Special care to be taken of children during this time
The Naupata is considered as the “gestation period” for the monsoon. This time, there is going to be a lot of rain in the country, it was stated by the geologists