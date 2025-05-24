ETV Bharat / state

Sun Enters Rohini Constellation Beaming Rays Directly On The Earth Surface Marking A Phase of Extreme Heat

Dehradun: According to astrological calculations "Nautapa" is starting from May 25 and will continue for the next nine days in North India and some other parts of India.

Nautapa signifies nine days of sweltering heat – the hottest summer phase – over the country. The next nine days are going to be extremely hot and cause discomfort to the people. Nautapa is not only a geographical phenomenon, but it has religious significance, as well.

Jyotishcharya Pradeep Joshi says that it will start from 3:15 am on the 25th and will end on 3 June. When the Sun enters the Rohini constellation, then Nautapa starts.

Geologist Bidhi Joshi says that it is true that there is more heat during this time, the reason for this is that the rays of the Sun fall directly on the Earth and when this happens, naturally the heat will also be more. It has also been seen that there is a lot of movement in the sea circulation of air and water during this time.