ETV Bharat / state

Natwar Singh, Ex-Foreign Minister Hospitalised Due to Ill Health

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Former foreign minister and veteran Congress leader, Kunwar Natwar Singh has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram due to ill health. Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment, is accompanied by his son MLA Jagat Singh and family members.

Born on May 16, 1929 in Jaghina village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, Singh is the fourth son of his father Govind Singh and mother Prayag Kaur. He studied in Mayo College, Ajmer and Scindia School, Gwalior. He did his graduation from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and studied in Corpus Christi College of Cambridge University. He was a visiting scholar at Peking University in China.

Singh was selected in the Indian Foreign Services in 1953 and served in many foreign countries including China, New York, Poland, England, Pakistan, Jamaica and Zambia. In 1984, he resigned from his job to join Congress. He contested the 8th Lok Sabha elections in 1984 and was appointed as Minister of State.