Safe Holi: Tribal Villagers Of Rajasthan's Mewar Region Make Colours The Natural Way

Udaipur: Holi, the festival of colours is round the corner. While colours are an integral part of the festival, the ones made with chemicals can cause significant damage to skin and even eyes of individuals.

In recent years, herbal colours or gulaal have become popular among people as it is safe and eco-friendly. Such colours are made in abundance in the Mewar region (south) of Rajasthan and is is huge demand with the state and outside. The herbal colours made in Udaipur and other areas of Mewar are supplied to Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The herbal colours are also much in demand among foreign tourists visiting the city of lakes. The colours are made by residents of tribal dominated villages with support from the Forest Department.

Flower petals left out to dry at a village in Udaipur district (ETV Bharat)

Forest Department official Suresh said women of the tribal communities make herbal gulaal from natural resources. No artificial element is added to it, which makes it eco-friendly. "The gulaal is made from arrowroot flour and petals of various flowers making it safe for clothes and skin-friendly. Rahul, who makes such gulaal said it is made of flowers and leaves by the women of Rajivika voluntary support group. The gulal is available in pouches of 100 grams, 200 grams and 300 grams and are prices at Rs 30, Rs 50 and Rs 70 respectively. "The process of making this herbal gulal is unique.

Packets of herbal gulaal ready for sale (ETV Bharat)

The tribal villagers collect natural flowers and leaves from the forests and dry them under the sun, he said. Rahul said a mixture of Rose, Kachnar, Palash, Amaltas and Dhak flowers is used. After drying the petals and leaves, they are boiled on indigenous stoves with colours and juice is extracted from them. Then the juice is mixed with arrowroot flour to extract natural gulaal. The next step involves adding aromatic extract to the gulaal which is then ground in a mixer and left to dry under the sun. The women then mix the gulaal and pack them. The herbal gulaal is not only eco-friendly, it is also provides jobs to people in rural areas of the Mewar region.