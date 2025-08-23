Siddipet’s Natural Fibre Road Stands Strong After Four Years

Siddipet: Rural roads often crumble soon after they are laid, with potholes and cracks appearing in the very first rains. But in Siddipet district, an innovative experiment has defied that pattern.
A four-year-old stretch between Nagaram and Potharam (S) in Husnabad mandal remains in excellent condition—without major damage or potholes, thanks to the use of Geo Coir Textile, a reinforcement mesh made from coconut fibre.
Built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at a cost of ₹3.60 crore, the road was designed with an eco-friendly twist. Engineers first compacted the base mortar, then spread a mesh of coir fibre before adding the granular sub-base (GSB), gravel layers, and finally the tar. This coir mesh works like natural reinforcement, absorbing rainwater, distributing vehicle load evenly, and preventing the surface from wearing out quickly.
The experiment was overseen by then District Engineer Sadashiva Reddy, who had predicted that such roads would prove stronger and more economical than conventional tar ones. His prediction has held true: even after multiple monsoons and daily use by more than 100 vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers to heavy trucks, the road shows little sign of deterioration.
Local residents say they are astonished by its durability, especially when compared with nearby stretches of conventional tar roads that developed potholes within a year.
