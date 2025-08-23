ETV Bharat / state

Siddipet’s Natural Fibre Road Stands Strong After Four Years

Siddipet: Rural roads often crumble soon after they are laid, with potholes and cracks appearing in the very first rains. But in Siddipet district, an innovative experiment has defied that pattern.

A four-year-old stretch between Nagaram and Potharam (S) in Husnabad mandal remains in excellent condition—without major damage or potholes, thanks to the use of Geo Coir Textile, a reinforcement mesh made from coconut fibre.

Built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at a cost of ₹3.60 crore, the road was designed with an eco-friendly twist. Engineers first compacted the base mortar, then spread a mesh of coir fibre before adding the granular sub-base (GSB), gravel layers, and finally the tar. This coir mesh works like natural reinforcement, absorbing rainwater, distributing vehicle load evenly, and preventing the surface from wearing out quickly.