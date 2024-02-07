'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar': EC Allots New Name to Pawar Faction

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar': EC Allots New Name to Pawar Faction

The Election Commission has allotted a new name to the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar. The faction would now be called the 'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar'.

New Delhi: The Election Commission Wednesday allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar' as the new name to the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

The order by the poll authority came a day after it gave the Nationalist Congress Party name and the "clock" election symbol to the group led by Ajit Pawar, who had walked away with a majority NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly in July last year. The Commission had asked the Sharad Pawar group to suggest three names of which one could be allotted in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, the Sharad Pawar group has suggested the names -- Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party -- Sharadrao Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar -- to the Commission. The faction had also sought 'banyan tree' as the election symbol for itself.

The Commission conveyed to Sharad Pawar that it has "acceded to your first preference, i.e. 'Nationalist Congress Party -- Sharadchandra Pawar' as the name of your group/faction as a onetime option for the purposes of forthcoming election to 6 seats in the Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra..."

Read More

  1. EC decision on NCP was 'expected', MVA ahead of BJP in Maharashtra, says Congress
  2. “Decision is wrong, biased…” Sanjay Raut on EC recognising Ajit Pawar’s faction as ‘real’ NCP
Last Updated :Feb 7, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

TAGGED:

NCPSharad PawarSharad Pawar PartyElection Commission

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.