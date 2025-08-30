National Teachers' Award Recognises Manjubala's Efforts To Teach Remote Students In Uttarakhand

Champawat: A teacher of a remote school in the Barakot block of Uttarakhand's Champawat district has been enlisted for the National Teachers' Awards 2025.

Manjubala, who has been the headmistress of Churani Primary School since 2005, helped upgrade the school to English medium, a first in the district. The national recognition is another feather in her crown of achievements that include the Shailesh Matiyani Award, Teelu Rauteli Award, Iron Lady Award, and Teacher of the Year Award from the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.

Still walking for several kilometres to reach the school, Manjubala never fails to motivate her students, only six in number. She has the flair for teaching in three languages — Hindi, English and Kumaoni.

Her passion for teaching drew her to take evening classes and make people in rural areas aware of the benefits of education. Apart from that, Manjubala is also contributing to Scouts and Guides.

The National Teachers' Awards, given by the Union Education Ministry, entail a certificate of appreciation for contribution to the field of education, a medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The felicitation takes place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Teachers' Day on September 5, when the President of India hands over the prizes to the teachers.