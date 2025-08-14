NSCN Reiterates Demand For Separate Naga National Flag And Constitution

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of ongoing political negotiations between the central government and top Naga leadership for a permanent peace in the northeast, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) on Thursday reiterated its demand for the Nagalim national flag, national constitution (Yehzabo) and integration of all Naga contiguous areas.

Making it clear that a separate national flag, separate constitution and integration of all Naga contiguous areas are non-negotiable, NSCN general secretary, Thuingaleng Muivah said, “We will stand by our precious unique history and sovereignty, whether it is today or tomorrow. We do not demand anything from India and Burma (Myanmar), but we declare and proclaim what is rightfully ours. That is why the Nagalim's unique history, our territory and sovereignty, Nagalim national flag, Nagalim national constitution (Yehzabo) and integration of all Naga contiguous areas are non-negotiable. Hence, if India and Burma (Myanmar) respect the history of the Nagas, we will respect theirs ten times more.”

The statement given by Muivah comes at a time when the central government interlocutor for the Indo-Naga political talks, AK Mishra, is continuously discussing with the different Naga rebel groups to seal a deal for permanent peace in the region.

However, the demand raised by NSCN for a separate Naga national flag and a separate constitution has posed a stumbling block in the talk process.

Stating that Indo-Naga Political Talks that has crossed 600 rounds held in a third and neutral country, in India and in Nagalim, MUivah said, “Let us remind ourselves that the military confrontation with India and Burma (Myanmar) was provoked because Nagalim nationalism was treated as "secessionist" and Nagas were blamed for disturbing the "law and order" of India and Burma (Myanmar), thereby posing a threat to their national security.”

Muivah gave a speech on the occasion of the 79th Naga Independence Day celebration at its headquarters in Hebron in Nagaland.

Referring to the 23rd year of the signing of the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué of July 11, 2002 and the 10th year of the signing of the Framework Agreement of 3rd August, 2015, Muivah said, “These agreements speak loud and clear that Nagas are not lost people. We have our history and we have our sovereign rights.”

Muivah said, “The brutal truth of history is painful to us as we commemorate the 79th Naga Independence Day on this day, 14th August, 2025. We are being oppressed and suppressed by the invading nations, India and Burma (Myanmar). Nagalim declared independence one day ahead of India, and tomorrow India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. This is the brutal truth of history. The painful irony is that we have to fight for the historical and political rights that have been denied for 79 years today.”

The ceasefire between the NSCN and the Government of India was declared on July 25, 1997, to pave the way for political talks. Finally, the formal talks started on August 1, 1997.