Over 53,000 Traffic Violations In Kamareddy During National Road Safety Month

Kamareddy: Kamareddy District in Telangana experienced an alarming surge in traffic violations during National Road Safety Month, which was observed in January 2025, with over 53,000 challans issued by local authorities. Despite efforts to promote road safety, drivers displayed a concerning lack of compliance, with an average of 1,712 violations per day throughout the month, Kamareddy Police said.

According to a statement by the Kamareddy Police, the district, which is home to 2,34,010 registered vehicles, has a diverse vehicle population.

"Two-wheelers make up the majority with 1.75 lakh vehicles, followed by 21,000 cars, 8,000 auto-rickshaws, and 15,000 tractors. Despite this variety, a significant number of drivers ignored basic safety rules, resulting in numerous infractions. Violations ranged from unqualified vehicles, improper number plates, and triple riding to using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seat belts," the statement read.

The reckless driving also extended beyond standard traffic violations. Authorities recorded cases of drivers operating uninsured vehicles and making modifications that contributed to noise pollution, such as altering vehicle silencers. These behaviours pose a risk not only to public safety but also disrupt the peace of the community. The Kamareddy Police also emphasised that the fines are a necessary measure to create safer roads for everyone.

With the startling number of violations, local authorities are urging for stricter enforcement and better public education on road safety. While National Road Safety Month aimed to raise awareness, it is clear that more extensive efforts are needed to address the ongoing disregard for traffic laws in the region. Officials continue to encourage citizens to be more responsible on the roads to help reduce accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.