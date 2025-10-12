ETV Bharat / state

National Music And Dance Festival Showcases Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage

Speaking about the challenge of attracting younger audiences to traditional art forms, Dhananjay said many youngsters are already learning music and dance but more needs to be done to make these arts appealing. “Cinema has a vast reach. A film that truly represents our literature, heritage, and guru-shishya tradition can inspire many to take up classical arts,” she added.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Academy president Shubha Dhananjay expressed happiness over the successful conduct of the festival and the positive response from the audience. “We are proud that so many people came forward to celebrate our rich tradition of music and dance,” she said, thanking all artists and academy members for their contribution.

The event featured diverse performances in Hindustani music, light music, and classical dance, and also included the screening of the national award-winning documentary 'Ranga Vaibhoga and Drama in the Temples of Karnataka.'

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Sangeeta Nrutya Academy, under the Department of Kannada and Culture, organised the National Music and Dance Festival in Bengaluru, bringing together artists, singers, and dancers from across the state.

Referring to the success of Kantara, she said it highlighted the power of storytelling rooted in local culture. “Just as Kantara brought global recognition to coastal traditions, a good film on classical dance and music can make these art forms more accessible and appreciated,” Dhananjay said. She reaffirmed her belief that classical music and dance will continue to evolve saying, “These forms will never perish. They will change with time but always shine with their own beauty.”

The festival brought together artists, singers and dancers from across Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Recognising Karnataka’s Dance Heritage

The documentary Ranga Vaibhoga, directed by Sunil Puranik and produced by Sagar Puranik, was a major highlight of the festival. The film, based on Karuna Vijayendra’s two decades of research, explores the 2,000-year history of temple dance traditions in Karnataka.

Dr Vijayendra, a research scholar of dance history, expressed her gratitude after the screening. “Condensing such a vast heritage into a 30-minute documentary was challenging,” she said. “I dedicate this film to all dance gurus of Karnataka who have preserved and enriched our culture.” She thanked the Academy and the Kannada and Culture Department for supporting the project and organising a post-screening discussion that allowed for deeper engagement with the subject.

Director Sunil Puranik also spoke about the effort behind the film. “This documentary represents years of teamwork and research,” he said. “Our goal was to create an educational resource that helps students and artists understand Karnataka’s dance heritage in an engaging way.”

Puranik emphasised the importance of using digital tools to connect younger audiences with traditional arts. “Visual documentation and field visits to temples can inspire students far more than classroom lectures,” he observed. “Digital storytelling is a vital bridge between the past and the next generation.”

Dr. Karuna Vijayendra, who serves as Dean of Humanities at SVYASA University and heads a department at Arya University in California, credited her teachers, including Dr. Padma Subramanyam and Dr. Choodamani Nandagopal, for inspiring her work. “Our students are deeply interested in this field. I believe they will carry this legacy forward,” she said.

The festival concluded with gratitude from all participants and a shared commitment to keep India’s classical arts alive through education, performance, and innovative media. As the curtains fell, one message stood clear — Karnataka’s artistic heritage is not only to be preserved but also reimagined for a new era of learners and performers.