National MSME Awards 2024: Central Govt Invites Applications; UP Units Poised To Shine

Lucknow: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, has invited applications for the prestigious National MSME Awards 2024. These awards aim to recognise outstanding MSME units nationwide that demonstrate excellence in the manufacturing or service sectors, exhibit technical innovation, or contribute significantly to exports.

Special award categories have also been designated for women entrepreneurs, members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and entrepreneurs with disabilities (Divyang).

With incentive schemes launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, MSME units in the state are well-positioned. Uttar Pradesh has a bright chance to shine on the national stage. The sustained efforts of the Yogi Government have notably strengthened the state's MSME ecosystem, offering a golden opportunity for these enterprises to gain national recognition.

Award winners will receive a trophy, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for first place, Rs 2 lakh for second place, and Rs 1 lakh for third place. While units may apply in multiple categories, selection will be made for only one.

Awards will be distributed among these categories: 12 for manufacturing, nine for services and 10 for special categories. Awarded units will also earn the right to use official insignia labels, logos and ties in their branding.

Applicants must possess a valid enterprise registration certificate and the necessary regulatory documents, including environmental clearance, industrial license, fire or explosives certificate, and ESI/PF-related social security documents. The last date to apply is May 13, 2025. Applications can be submitted exclusively through the online portal at https://dashboard.msme.gov.in/na.