National Level Weightlifter Dies In Tragic Accident While Practising In Gym In Rajasthan

Bikaner: In a tragic incident, national-level weightlifter from Rajasthan, Yashtika Acharya died while practicing in a gym in Bikaner on Wednesday, officials said.

It is learnt that the national weight lifting player was practicing in the gym when the squat rod slipped from her hand and fell on her neck. Yashtika fainted due to the sudden weight of the rod on her neck. It is learnt that the player was practicing squatting with 270 kg weight.

The gym trainer and other players standing nearby tried to handle her and also gave her CPR and when it did not work, they immediately took her to the hospital. However, the athlete tragically died on the way to the hospital.

Naya Shahar police station officer Vikram Tiwari said that the CCTV footage of the gym was checked, which corroborated the practice accident as cause of Yashtika's death. The family has also not filed any case regarding the incident and does not want to get the post-mortem done, Tiwari said. The body is being handed over to the family for last rites, he added.

The tragic death of the national level athlete has caused a wave of shock and grief in her hometown and left the family in despair. Yashtika had recently won gold and silver medals in two categories in the 33rd National Bench Press Championship, which was held in Goa.