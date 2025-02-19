ETV Bharat / state

National Level Weightlifter Dies In Tragic Accident While Practising In Gym In Rajasthan

Acharya collapsed under 270 kg weight attached to the squat rod while practising in the gym in Bikaner.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Bikaner: In a tragic incident, national-level weightlifter from Rajasthan, Yashtika Acharya died while practicing in a gym in Bikaner on Wednesday, officials said.

It is learnt that the national weight lifting player was practicing in the gym when the squat rod slipped from her hand and fell on her neck. Yashtika fainted due to the sudden weight of the rod on her neck. It is learnt that the player was practicing squatting with 270 kg weight.

The gym trainer and other players standing nearby tried to handle her and also gave her CPR and when it did not work, they immediately took her to the hospital. However, the athlete tragically died on the way to the hospital.

Naya Shahar police station officer Vikram Tiwari said that the CCTV footage of the gym was checked, which corroborated the practice accident as cause of Yashtika's death. The family has also not filed any case regarding the incident and does not want to get the post-mortem done, Tiwari said. The body is being handed over to the family for last rites, he added.

The tragic death of the national level athlete has caused a wave of shock and grief in her hometown and left the family in despair. Yashtika had recently won gold and silver medals in two categories in the 33rd National Bench Press Championship, which was held in Goa.

Read more:

  1. Rashmika Mandanna Injured During Gym Session, Sikandar Shoot With Salman Khan Temporarily Halted
  2. Two Youths Shot Dead Outside Gym In Haryana's Yamunanagar, One Critically Injured
  3. Gym Trainer In Agra Poses As RAW Agent, Allegedly Rapes Canadian Woman; Case Registered

Bikaner: In a tragic incident, national-level weightlifter from Rajasthan, Yashtika Acharya died while practicing in a gym in Bikaner on Wednesday, officials said.

It is learnt that the national weight lifting player was practicing in the gym when the squat rod slipped from her hand and fell on her neck. Yashtika fainted due to the sudden weight of the rod on her neck. It is learnt that the player was practicing squatting with 270 kg weight.

The gym trainer and other players standing nearby tried to handle her and also gave her CPR and when it did not work, they immediately took her to the hospital. However, the athlete tragically died on the way to the hospital.

Naya Shahar police station officer Vikram Tiwari said that the CCTV footage of the gym was checked, which corroborated the practice accident as cause of Yashtika's death. The family has also not filed any case regarding the incident and does not want to get the post-mortem done, Tiwari said. The body is being handed over to the family for last rites, he added.

The tragic death of the national level athlete has caused a wave of shock and grief in her hometown and left the family in despair. Yashtika had recently won gold and silver medals in two categories in the 33rd National Bench Press Championship, which was held in Goa.

Read more:

  1. Rashmika Mandanna Injured During Gym Session, Sikandar Shoot With Salman Khan Temporarily Halted
  2. Two Youths Shot Dead Outside Gym In Haryana's Yamunanagar, One Critically Injured
  3. Gym Trainer In Agra Poses As RAW Agent, Allegedly Rapes Canadian Woman; Case Registered

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEIGHT LIFTER DIES WORKING OUTNATIONAL WEIGHT LIFTER DIESATHLETE DIES IN GYMYASHTIKA ACHARYAWEIGHLIFTER YASHTIKA ACHARYA DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.