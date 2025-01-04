ETV Bharat / state

Multiple NIA Teams Conduct Raids Across Bokaro's Naxal-Affected Villages

The NIA conducted raids in Bokaro's Naxal-affected areas, focusing on Jhumra Pahad, uncovering critical evidence and investigating Naxalite networks, with eight teams involved.

The NIA conducted raids in Bokaro's Naxal-affected areas, focusing on Jhumra Pahad, uncovering critical evidence and investigating Naxalite networks, with eight teams involved.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

Bokaro: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in several Naxal-affected areas of Jharkhand's Bokaro on Thursday. The NIA, acting on vital intelligence, sent eight teams to the district for an investigation concerning Naxal activities.

According to Bokaro Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiari, the raids are focused on uncovering details about the Naxalite organisations and individuals associated with them.

The NIA teams are conducting raids in various police station areas within the Naxal-affected Gomia region. "The NIA teams have arrived in Bokaro based on crucial information regarding Naxalites, and they are investigating the operations and networks of these organisations," confirmed SP Swargiari.

The areas of focus include Jhumra Pahad and its surrounding villages, which are known for their Naxal influence.

The NIA's efforts are concentrated in the villages of Vhatro Chatti, Rajderba, Lodhi, Cheyatand, and Haryidmo, where they are conducting investigations and gathering evidence. "This operation is considered a significant action by the NIA in the new year, aimed at dismantling the Naxal network in the region," an NIA officer stated.

The raids are part of the agency's broader initiative to curb the growing Naxal threat in the state. As per sources, the NIA teams have already uncovered critical evidence that could lead to further arrests and breakthroughs in the investigation.

The action comes amidst heightened concerns about the presence of Naxalites in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, with the authorities on high alert.

Bokaro: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in several Naxal-affected areas of Jharkhand's Bokaro on Thursday. The NIA, acting on vital intelligence, sent eight teams to the district for an investigation concerning Naxal activities.

According to Bokaro Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiari, the raids are focused on uncovering details about the Naxalite organisations and individuals associated with them.

The NIA teams are conducting raids in various police station areas within the Naxal-affected Gomia region. "The NIA teams have arrived in Bokaro based on crucial information regarding Naxalites, and they are investigating the operations and networks of these organisations," confirmed SP Swargiari.

The areas of focus include Jhumra Pahad and its surrounding villages, which are known for their Naxal influence.

The NIA's efforts are concentrated in the villages of Vhatro Chatti, Rajderba, Lodhi, Cheyatand, and Haryidmo, where they are conducting investigations and gathering evidence. "This operation is considered a significant action by the NIA in the new year, aimed at dismantling the Naxal network in the region," an NIA officer stated.

The raids are part of the agency's broader initiative to curb the growing Naxal threat in the state. As per sources, the NIA teams have already uncovered critical evidence that could lead to further arrests and breakthroughs in the investigation.

The action comes amidst heightened concerns about the presence of Naxalites in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, with the authorities on high alert.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIA RAIDS IN BOKARONIANAXAL AFFECTED AREAS OF BOKARONIA RAIDS IN BOKARO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.