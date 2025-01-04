ETV Bharat / state

Multiple NIA Teams Conduct Raids Across Bokaro's Naxal-Affected Villages

Bokaro: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in several Naxal-affected areas of Jharkhand's Bokaro on Thursday. The NIA, acting on vital intelligence, sent eight teams to the district for an investigation concerning Naxal activities.

According to Bokaro Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiari, the raids are focused on uncovering details about the Naxalite organisations and individuals associated with them.

The NIA teams are conducting raids in various police station areas within the Naxal-affected Gomia region. "The NIA teams have arrived in Bokaro based on crucial information regarding Naxalites, and they are investigating the operations and networks of these organisations," confirmed SP Swargiari.

The areas of focus include Jhumra Pahad and its surrounding villages, which are known for their Naxal influence.