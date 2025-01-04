Multiple NIA Teams Conduct Raids Across Bokaro's Naxal-Affected Villages

Bokaro: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in several Naxal-affected areas of Jharkhand's Bokaro on Thursday. The NIA, acting on vital intelligence, sent eight teams to the district for an investigation concerning Naxal activities.
According to Bokaro Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiari, the raids are focused on uncovering details about the Naxalite organisations and individuals associated with them.
The NIA teams are conducting raids in various police station areas within the Naxal-affected Gomia region. "The NIA teams have arrived in Bokaro based on crucial information regarding Naxalites, and they are investigating the operations and networks of these organisations," confirmed SP Swargiari.
The areas of focus include Jhumra Pahad and its surrounding villages, which are known for their Naxal influence.
The NIA's efforts are concentrated in the villages of Vhatro Chatti, Rajderba, Lodhi, Cheyatand, and Haryidmo, where they are conducting investigations and gathering evidence. "This operation is considered a significant action by the NIA in the new year, aimed at dismantling the Naxal network in the region," an NIA officer stated.
The raids are part of the agency's broader initiative to curb the growing Naxal threat in the state. As per sources, the NIA teams have already uncovered critical evidence that could lead to further arrests and breakthroughs in the investigation.
The action comes amidst heightened concerns about the presence of Naxalites in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, with the authorities on high alert.