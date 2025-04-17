National Herald Case: Hemant Govt Gave Ads Worth Crores To The Cong-Owned Newspaper, Alleges Babulal Marandi

Ranchi: The ED's charge-sheet in the National Herald case has come as a shocker for the Congress, which has protested in front of the ED office. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a major attack on the Hemant Soren-led government in Ranchi, accusing it of obliging the National Herald through advertisements.

Leader of the Opposition and state president of the party Babulal Marandi has accused the Hemant Soren government of being hand-in-gloves with the Congress in the state. "Hemant Soren government is running the show in Jharkhand in collusion with the Congress. The ruling dispensation also looted the money of the poor people of Jharkhand by giving advertisements to the National Herald," Marandi said.

According to him, advertisements worth crores were released by the government to the National Herald. "The motive is clearly evident," Marandi added.

Referring to the advertisements published by the Jharkhand government on August 13, 2023, and January 212, 2024, with the photo of the Chief Minister, he requested the media to 'investigate' the episode to expose the scale of corruption. According to Marandi, the ED's action in the National Herald case is justified.

"The Congress has taken over property worth about 2,000 crores by hatching a conspiracy through illegal means," he alleged. According to him, Congress is a political party, which gets many types of exemptions. However, a political party cannot give party funds to any private institution. This is completely illegal. he added.

Congress hatched a corporate conspiracy to bring the entire property of National Herald in the hands of Gandhi family. A company named Young India was formed. In which 38% share was kept in the name of Sonia Gandhi and 38% in the name of Rahul Gandhi, Marandi added.

He further alleged that equity shares worth Rs 9 crore were transferred to this company. "After the transfer of equity shares, the entire property of National Herald came into the hands of Young India Company. This includes a property in Delhi, and property worth thousands of crores in Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhopal and Patna," he said.