National Herald Case: BJP Stages Protest Against Congress Leaders In Jammu

Jammu: Two days after the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata party on Thursday held a protest demonstration against Congress Party in Jammu and burnt the effigy of leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Scores of BJP workers and leaders led by MLA Jammu West Arvind Gupta started the protest demonstration from Kachi Chawni which passed through different areas of old Jammu City.

They raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in this regard.

The BJP protest comes a day after the Congress leadership of Jammu and Kashmir led by PCC president Tariq Hamid Karra tried to take out a protest march in Jammu against the ED charge sheet against the top Congress leadership.

The protest march, which started at the Congress headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk was foiled by the police as soon the party leaders tried to march towards the main road.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday named Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda and others in the alleged money laundering in the National Herald.

Congress leader and former union minister, Jairam Ramesh termed the ED charge sheet against the party leaders “politics of vendetta and intimidation by the PM and the HM gone completely berserk”.

“Seizing the assets of the National Herald is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law. Filing chargesheets against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and some others is nothing but the politics of vendetta and intimidation by the PM and the HM gone completely berserk. The INC and its leadership will not be silenced. Satyameva Jayate,” Jairam wrote in a post on X.