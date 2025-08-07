National Handloom Day: Tonk Youth Converts Handloom Into Employment Avenue

Jaipur: The efforts made by a youth from Aanwa village in Tonk district of Rajasthan explain the importance of National Handloom Day that is celebrated on August 7. This day is dedicated to the millions of weavers and artisans who keep India's rich textile tradition alive while reminding of India's Swadeshi movement in which Indians took the first step towards self reliance by boycotting foreign clothes in 1905.

Ashish Jain has proved to be a game changer for his village through hard work and foresight. He has helped train a large number of people in handloom opening livelihood opportunities for them.

Ashish Jain receiving an award in Jaipur Couture Show

Having procured a B.Ed degree and a government job, Ashish wanted to pursue his dream of doing something that would repay the debt of his village where there were no employment opportunities and the people were dependent on farming and migration to other places for work. He decided to stay back in his village and start something that would make the people there self reliant.

He went on to establish 'Vidyashish Handloom Training and Production Cooperative Society' in 2017 with four machines and an equal number of artisans. Today there are 27 machines installed at the premises.

Overcoming multiple challenges like lack of resources, trained people, and market access, he began by getting himself trained from the Weavers Service Centre in Madhya Pradesh. He then involved his brother in the initiative and this was followed by imparting training to the men and women of his village in a campaign mode.

Youth getting trained in handloom in Aanwa village in Tonk, Rajasthan

His efforts have borne fruit with Aanwa Sari, a product named after his village, carving out an identity for itself at the national level. Products like hand-woven cotton saris, zari-booti saris, attractive bed sheets, towels, jute handbags etc are also manufactured in the village. These products are in demand not only in Rajasthan but in many other parts of the country as well. The unique thing about these products is that they are completely hand woven, have traditional designs and have natural colours that are not only eco-friendly but also reflect the local culture.

Ashish disclosed, “So far, more than 150 villagers have received training from his institution of which around 40 people are permanently associated with this industry and are earning regular income.”

A handloom centre in Aanwa village

He disclosed that many youths who had earlier migrated to the cities for employment after completing their studies have returned to get permanent and respectable employment while staying at their homes in the village.

“This initiative has completely stopped migration from the village. Women are now becoming financially self-reliant and men are earning income from handloom along with farming,” he said.

The initiative has now become a model for others to emulate. The products manufactured in the village have been honoured at national level exhibitions and fairs. Many artisans have also received state and national level awards. This has increased the confidence of the weavers and now the youth are getting attracted towards this industry as a means of sustainable livelihood.

A handloom centre in Aanwa village

Pointing out at the greater efficiency of the machines that results in cheaper products, Ashish said the government should formulate a special policy to protect and save the hand skills. “Just as the Khadi industry gets exemption and support, the handloom industry also needs financial assistance, marketing platform and technical support,” he said.

A handloom centre in Aanwa village

Ashish believes that if the government does not save handloom today, this tradition may become extinct in the coming times. He added that the support becomes all the more important in states like Rajasthan where the handloom sector is undergoing a crisis.

