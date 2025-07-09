Andhra’s Handloom Maestro, Jujare Nagaraju, Bags Prestigious National Award

Dharmavaram: Jujare Nagaraju, a skilled handloom designer from here in Andhra Pradesh, has been selected for the prestigious National Handloom Award–2024 by the Union Ministry of Textiles, bringing a moment of pride for the state. He will be honoured under the ‘Handloom Design Development’ category.

The award will be presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a national event in Delhi on August 7, which is celebrated as National Handloom Day.

The recognition of national repute marks a first of its kind for the United Anantapur district. This award is also the first time for Andhra Pradesh to have won it in the ‘Design Development’ category.

More About Jujare Nagaraju

Nagaraju, who has dedicated over two decades to Dharmavaram silk handlooms, is known for weaving art into fabric. His masterpieces include intricate depictions of the Salt Satyagraha and Ramayana scenes.

One of his most remarkable works features the phrase ‘Jai Shri Ram’ woven 32,200 times in 13 languages across a single 60-meter silk fabric.

He was earlier honoured with a state-level designer award in 2006. Speaking about the national recognition, Nagaraju expressed joy and humility, saying the award is a well-deserved appreciation for the art of the region. “This is not just my honour, but an honour for Dharmavaram handloom artistry,” he said.