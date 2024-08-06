ETV Bharat / state

National Flag Sales Dip By 50% At Karnataka's Bengeri Unit, Adverse Weather Blamed

Hubballi (Karnataka): Even as the country gears up to celebrate Independence Day with much pomp and gaiety, the demand for national flags has significantly dipped at the Bengeri unit in Karnataka's Hubbali district. Courtesy, incessant rainfall, floods and bad weather conditions.

Bengeri's Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS) is the country's sole national flag manufacturing unit that is accredited by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Here, the demand for national flags has fallen by 50 percent. Compared to 2,26,18,614 flags that were manufactured by the unit last year, this time the figure is only 97,11,000.

Although a record sale happened during the Amrita Mahotsava celebrations, this time, sale of only Rs 97 lakh flags have been recorded till July, secretary of the Centre, Sivananda Mathapati told ETV Bharat.

"There is always a huge demand for the national flag from both North and South India. But, this year a different picture is being witnessed. Every year, we register a sale of 3 to 3.5 crore and are expecting to garner 3.5 crore sales till January 26, 2025. However, we are facing a lot of problem due to the rains, floods, landslides and extreme weather condition," he said.

"According to the BIS, nine different sizes of flags namely 21x14, 12x8, 9x6, 6x4, 4.5x3, 3x2, 1.5x1, 9x6 and 6x4 feet are manufactured and sold. The price ranges from Rs 250 to 30,000 depending on the size. Khadi production has been hit as water entered into the looms and accessories used in making the flags. The KKGSS has a stock of 1.8 million flags that were manufactured last year," Mathapati said.

A staff blamed the decrease in sales to the Centre's decision to allow manufacturing of polyester and synthetic flags. "On the occasion of Amrita Mahotsava, the Central government allowed the manufacture of polyester and synthetic flags, resulting which, there has been a decrease in demand for flags made of Khadi," Annapoorna Doddamani, a staff of the Khadi-manufacturing unit said.