Coimbatore: For the first time in India, a national-level equestrian league competition is being held in Coimbatore.

The contest was held on June 5 and 6. Equestrian competitions known as the Show Jumping League are quite popular in other countries. While the competition was held in the Molapalayam area of ​​Coimbatore, its opening ceremony was held on July 4. The competition was inaugurated by Nilgiris MP A Raja in the presence of former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani's brother Anparasan and DMK technical team member Mahendran.

National Equestrian League Competition Held In Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)

Six teams-Chennai Bulls (Tamil Nadu), Pegasus Sports (Kerala), Bengaluru Knights (Karnataka), Golconda Chargers (Telangana), Quantum Reigns (Goa), and Elite Equestrians (West Bengal) competed in the contest. A total of 36 players (six per team) participated in the event.

Director of the equestrian training centre, Bassi, said 6,500 people gathered to enjoy the competition the first round of which was the show jumping round in which whoever clears 9 to 10 hurdles first makes it to the next round.

If the player falls or crosses the hurdles without adhering to the rules, then he or she gets a foul point. The only rule of the competition is to cross the hurdles without pushing them down.

Dinesh, a spectator, said, "If we wanted to see such competitions, we had to go to Ooty. I am happy to see it being held in Coimbatore now. More such competitions should be held. I love equestrian competitions". One more viewer said, "Everyone who loves animals is bound to love the competition".