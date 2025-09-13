National Conference Still A Part Of INDIA Bloc, Says JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
The Chief Minister said his party still has good relations with the Congress.
Chennai: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday clarified that his party, National Conference is still a part of INDIA Bloc.
On a visit to Chennai to attend a private event, Abdullah said, “Who said the National Conference has left the India Bloc? Our party is still in India Bloc. Our alliance is firm. We have always had good relations with the Congress".
Addressing mediapersons, he said, “After the Pahalgam attack, security has been intensified at all tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir". He said efforts must be made to strengthen relationship between the northern and southern states. "The number of Tamils coming to Jammu and Kashmir should increase not only for political reasons, but also for cinema shootings and tourism," he said.
Abdullah said he could not meet his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin but looks forward to have a meeting with him soon.
When asked about the India-Pakistan cricket match to be played on Sunday, “There is no problem in organising such events between the two nations. There is nothing wrong in the BCCI agreeing to let India play. People are getting killed due to politics and not sports,” he said.
Abdullah asserted that Jammu and Kashmir should be granted full statehood. "All powers should be with the government elected by the people. It is unfortunate that the police, which is controlled by the Union government, have absolute power in the UT," he said.
On the Bihar Special Intensive Electoral Roll revision, Abdullah said, "If the Election Commission wants the 'SIR' introduced in Bihar to be implemented across the country, it puts a question mark on its credibility."
