ETV Bharat / state

National Conference Still A Part Of INDIA Bloc, Says JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Chennai: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday clarified that his party, National Conference is still a part of INDIA Bloc.

On a visit to Chennai to attend a private event, Abdullah said, “Who said the National Conference has left the India Bloc? Our party is still in India Bloc. Our alliance is firm. We have always had good relations with the Congress".

Addressing mediapersons, he said, “After the Pahalgam attack, security has been intensified at all tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir". He said efforts must be made to strengthen relationship between the northern and southern states. "The number of Tamils ​​coming to Jammu and Kashmir should increase not only for political reasons, but also for cinema shootings and tourism," he said.