We Need A Path To Peace To End Bloodshed In Kashmir: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday stressed the need for fostering peace and cooperation to halt ongoing violence in Kashmir.

While speaking to reporters at the Party office in Srinagar, Dr Abdullah expressed his sorrow over Thursday's attack, which took the lives of two soldiers and two porters in Gulmarg, and warned that similar incidents will persist unless a durable solution is achieved.

"We know the origin of these attacks, and they have been happening for the last 30 years," he said. "We're not joining Pakistan, so why should it continue this interference? Is it some form of revenge for our decision not to join them? Pakistan should address its challenges instead of weakening Jammu and Kashmir economically."

Dr Abdullah appealed for renewed efforts to end the cycle of violence and to find a path toward sustainable peace in the region. Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and porters, he extended his condolences to their families, acknowledging the profound toll that ongoing conflict has taken on communities.

"We've witnessed violence for the last three decades; it has never stopped, not even under the Governor's rule," Dr. Abdullah said. "These activities have devastated our society. Poverty and unemployment are now at record levels—can’t Pakistan see this? I urge them to end these disruptive tactics. Too many innocent lives have already been lost. Leave us to our work, to address the issues our people face."

Dr Abdullah also emphasised the impact of the conflict on the region's rural and remote communities, noting the hardships faced by people living in mountainous areas. "Don't only look at the cities—shift your focus to the remote regions. People there are suffering immensely, and they have seen little to no development over the last ten years," he said.

On Thursday evening, two porters and two soldiers were killed in a militant attack in the Butapathri area of Gulmarg, near the Line of Control (LoC).

Meanwhile, J&K police data reveals that 15 major attacks on the Army since October 2021 have resulted in 53 casualties. Since September 2023 alone, seven officers have been killed in action.