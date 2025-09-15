ETV Bharat / state

'Let's Walk Together, Achieve Empowerment', Say Parliamentarians At National Meet On Women's Empowerment

Tirupati: Tirupati, which is hosting the First National Conference on Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women, turned into a meeting ground of women representatives from across states and political parties on Monday.

On the second day of the conference, women representatives shared their experiences, discussed policies and explored new initiatives for the development and empowerment of women. The conference also focused on ways to leverage technology for empowering women and improving online safety.

Odisha’s Initiatives Lead the Way

Mamata Mohanta, MP from Odisha, highlighted the state’s achievements, elaborating on the aid given to women to start their own venture and trainings imparted to make them self-reliant.

“The women of Odisha are truly ahead. Over 70 lakh women have become self-reliant through the Mission Shakti scheme. Financial training and assistance under the Subhadra scheme, which provides Rs 10,000 to women aged 21-60 annually in two installments, has helped many start their own businesses. Women in villages are actively participating in activities like collecting paddy, managing electricity payments, and sewing uniforms for Anganwadi children. We have also been providing training in hotel management for several years. Women are making a mark, even in remote hilly and forested districts,” Mohanta said.

West Bengal Hopes for Impactful Resolutions

Sagarika Ghosh, MP, Rajya Sabha, West Bengal, spoke about the host of women-centric scheme that are being run in the state.

“Out of 74 women in the Lok Sabha, 11 are from West Bengal. This conference provides a unique platform to share state-specific strategies and explore policies for online safety and livelihood opportunities. In West Bengal, initiatives like Kanyashree, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar are already benefiting girls and women,” Ghosh said.

Gujarat’s Holistic Approach to Women’s Welfare

Rivaba Jadeja, MLA, Jamnagar North, Gujarat, elaborated on the state’s comprehensive schemes. “From birth to old age, girls and women are supported. Under Wahli Decree, Rs 4,000 is given at birth, Rs 6,000 when joining class one, and Rs 10,000 at class nine. ‘Bima Kavach’ accounts double the amount for girls aged 16 or 18. The government also supports education abroad, marriage expenses, and skill development under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana,” Jadeja said.

Sikkim's Initiatives Helping Women

Sharing her personal journey, Pamin Lepcha, MLA, Sikkim, said, “I left a career as chief accounts officer to work in politics for women. Schemes like 'Amma Yojana' provide Rs. 40,000 to mothers, and 'Bahani Yojana' ensures sanitary pad distribution and disposal facilities. Women in the northeast are increasingly sharing family responsibilities and benefiting from these initiatives.”

Discussions focused on actionable resolutions that states can adopt to further women’s empowerment, particularly in technology, education and financial independence.