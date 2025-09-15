'Let's Walk Together, Achieve Empowerment', Say Parliamentarians At National Meet On Women's Empowerment
A two-day National Conference on Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Tirupati on Sunday.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Tirupati: Tirupati, which is hosting the First National Conference on Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women, turned into a meeting ground of women representatives from across states and political parties on Monday.
On the second day of the conference, women representatives shared their experiences, discussed policies and explored new initiatives for the development and empowerment of women. The conference also focused on ways to leverage technology for empowering women and improving online safety.
Odisha’s Initiatives Lead the Way
Mamata Mohanta, MP from Odisha, highlighted the state’s achievements, elaborating on the aid given to women to start their own venture and trainings imparted to make them self-reliant.
“The women of Odisha are truly ahead. Over 70 lakh women have become self-reliant through the Mission Shakti scheme. Financial training and assistance under the Subhadra scheme, which provides Rs 10,000 to women aged 21-60 annually in two installments, has helped many start their own businesses. Women in villages are actively participating in activities like collecting paddy, managing electricity payments, and sewing uniforms for Anganwadi children. We have also been providing training in hotel management for several years. Women are making a mark, even in remote hilly and forested districts,” Mohanta said.
West Bengal Hopes for Impactful Resolutions
Sagarika Ghosh, MP, Rajya Sabha, West Bengal, spoke about the host of women-centric scheme that are being run in the state.
“Out of 74 women in the Lok Sabha, 11 are from West Bengal. This conference provides a unique platform to share state-specific strategies and explore policies for online safety and livelihood opportunities. In West Bengal, initiatives like Kanyashree, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar are already benefiting girls and women,” Ghosh said.
Gujarat’s Holistic Approach to Women’s Welfare
Rivaba Jadeja, MLA, Jamnagar North, Gujarat, elaborated on the state’s comprehensive schemes. “From birth to old age, girls and women are supported. Under Wahli Decree, Rs 4,000 is given at birth, Rs 6,000 when joining class one, and Rs 10,000 at class nine. ‘Bima Kavach’ accounts double the amount for girls aged 16 or 18. The government also supports education abroad, marriage expenses, and skill development under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana,” Jadeja said.
Sikkim's Initiatives Helping Women
Sharing her personal journey, Pamin Lepcha, MLA, Sikkim, said, “I left a career as chief accounts officer to work in politics for women. Schemes like 'Amma Yojana' provide Rs. 40,000 to mothers, and 'Bahani Yojana' ensures sanitary pad distribution and disposal facilities. Women in the northeast are increasingly sharing family responsibilities and benefiting from these initiatives.”
Discussions focused on actionable resolutions that states can adopt to further women’s empowerment, particularly in technology, education and financial independence.
Parl Committee Chairperson Applauds Huge Participation
Speaking exclusively to Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Daggubati Purandeswari, chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women, said, “It is our good fortune that this initiative has started from the land of Tirupati Venkanna. This is a step towards increasing the representation and leadership of women everywhere.”
Technology To Leadership
“When digital payments were introduced, there was doubt whether rural women could use them. Today, they handle apps easily,” Purandeswari said.
She highlighted that women have been excelling in sectors previously considered challenging, including mining and rescue operations. Also, there is an increasing presence of young women in premier educational institutions like IITs and NITs, she added.
Purandeswari emphasised that the goal is not only women’s development but also leadership. “By 2047, women should play a key role in achieving ‘Viksit Bharat.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes India can join the league of developed countries only if women, who form half the population, are fully included,” she said.
Key discussion themes
The conference focuses on gender budgeting, evaluating the utilisation and effectiveness of budget allocations for women, and technological challenges, including online safety, privacy, and ethical use of AI. Resolutions from the conference are expected to reach every village, empowering women at all levels.
Purandeswari stressed the importance of basic infrastructure, such as toilets, crèches, and rest areas, to enable women to work to their full potential. She also highlighted the adoption of gender-neutral language in government bills and policies.
Success Stories
Pointing to the 'Drone Didi' programme, she said that it is an example of women excelling in technology. Women now operate drones for spraying pesticides and fertilisers, supported by increased capital and subsidies for SHGs, she said. The committee has also actively worked on cybersecurity, submitting suggestions to the IT and Home Ministries to ensure online safety for women, she added.
Purandeswari concluded, “This conference is a step forward to provide complete security, equal opportunities, and necessary facilities to every woman from an IT employee to a porter.”
