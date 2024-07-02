ETV Bharat / state

National Conference forms Manifesto Committee for Assembly elections

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

With the Supreme Court's deadline for conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir approaching, the National Conference has formed a committee comprising senior leaders and a noted economist. This committee is tasked with drafting the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections, highlighting their focus on addressing key issues and presenting a robust economic and development plan to the voters.

With the Supreme Court deadline nearing for conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has set up a committee of its senior leaders and a noted economist to draft the party's manifesto for Assembly elections. The 14-member committ
NC president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: With the Supreme Court deadline nearing for conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has set up a committee of its senior leaders and a noted economist to draft the party's manifesto for Assembly elections.

The 14-member committee includes 12 senior leaders of the party, noted economist Nisar Ali and former MLC and Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy for Art and Language Mohammad Yousuf Taing. Taing is the biographer of NC's founder Sheikh Abdullah.

Besides former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather, the Manifesto Committee included Gujjar leader and Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, former MP Hasnain Masoodi and Nasir Aslam Wani,

Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sakina Itoo, former MP Sharif U Din Shariq, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Muzafar Ahmad Khan and Showkat Ahmad Mir. NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the committee has been asked to draft the manifesto within 45 days for the ensuing Assembly elections.

This marks the NC's first step towards preparing for the possible Assembly elections following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar on his visit to observe International Yoga Day here on July 21. The Supreme Court deadline of September 30 is also nearing.

The SC in its judgement of upholding the BJP government's August 5, 2019 decision of abrogation of Article 370 had suggested the government to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30. The Election Commission of India has also directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir to conduct exercises before the Assembly elections.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP, People's Conference, Congress and BJP, have also held meetings to discuss strategies for contesting the elections.

Read more: Political Parties Gear Up For Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir As SC's Sept 30 Deadline Nears

Srinagar: With the Supreme Court deadline nearing for conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has set up a committee of its senior leaders and a noted economist to draft the party's manifesto for Assembly elections.

The 14-member committee includes 12 senior leaders of the party, noted economist Nisar Ali and former MLC and Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy for Art and Language Mohammad Yousuf Taing. Taing is the biographer of NC's founder Sheikh Abdullah.

Besides former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather, the Manifesto Committee included Gujjar leader and Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, former MP Hasnain Masoodi and Nasir Aslam Wani,

Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sakina Itoo, former MP Sharif U Din Shariq, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Muzafar Ahmad Khan and Showkat Ahmad Mir. NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the committee has been asked to draft the manifesto within 45 days for the ensuing Assembly elections.

This marks the NC's first step towards preparing for the possible Assembly elections following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar on his visit to observe International Yoga Day here on July 21. The Supreme Court deadline of September 30 is also nearing.

The SC in its judgement of upholding the BJP government's August 5, 2019 decision of abrogation of Article 370 had suggested the government to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30. The Election Commission of India has also directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir to conduct exercises before the Assembly elections.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP, People's Conference, Congress and BJP, have also held meetings to discuss strategies for contesting the elections.

Read more: Political Parties Gear Up For Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir As SC's Sept 30 Deadline Nears

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRASSEMBLY ELECTIONSSUPREME COURT DEADLINENATIONAL CONFERENCENC FORMS MANIFESTO COMMITTEE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.