National Conference forms Manifesto Committee for Assembly elections

Srinagar: With the Supreme Court deadline nearing for conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has set up a committee of its senior leaders and a noted economist to draft the party's manifesto for Assembly elections.

The 14-member committee includes 12 senior leaders of the party, noted economist Nisar Ali and former MLC and Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy for Art and Language Mohammad Yousuf Taing. Taing is the biographer of NC's founder Sheikh Abdullah.

Besides former Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather, the Manifesto Committee included Gujjar leader and Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, former MP Hasnain Masoodi and Nasir Aslam Wani,

Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sakina Itoo, former MP Sharif U Din Shariq, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Muzafar Ahmad Khan and Showkat Ahmad Mir. NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the committee has been asked to draft the manifesto within 45 days for the ensuing Assembly elections.