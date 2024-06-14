National Conference Expresses Concern Over Surge in Terror Activities Across Jammu Region

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In the wake of a disturbing surge in terror incidents across the Jammu region, Rattan Lal Gupta Provincial President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Jammu on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the "deteriorating security situation and the administration’s apparent failure to effectively curb terrorism".

According to a party spokesperson, interacting with the functionaries of YNC Jammu at Sher-e- Kashmir Bhavan Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta Provincial President Jammu Province said that three terror attacks within 72 hours time in Jammu region had "exposed the negative narrative created by the administration about the end of terrorism in J&K". He said that the spike in terror activities was a matter of grave concern for one and all.

“It is alarming to see that despite numerous assurances and tall claims by the administration, the ground reality paints a very different picture. The people of Jammu region continue to live in fear, and the lack of concrete action is deeply disheartening”, he said, adding "despite so many terror attacks in the recent past including one at Dhangri village in Rajouri District, ambushes on armed forces' convoys, Reasi attack, and the latest ones in Hiranagar village and in Doda district, the people sitting at the helm of affairs must understand the gravity of such sensitive issues".

“The government should strengthen intelligence network, enhance coordination among security agencies, and ensure that security personnel are adequately equipped and supported”, he said adding "during the previous NC regime, the terrorism was at its lowest but in Jammu region now the things have deteriorated and innocent people are being targeted". He urged for an urgent review of the security measures and a more pragmatic approach to tackle terrorism.