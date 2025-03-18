National Capital Braces For Rising Temperatures As Mercury Set To Touch 40 Degree Celsius By March-End

New Delhi: People of the national capital awoke to clear skies on Tuesday after experiencing vast changes in weather conditions over the last few days.

Rain on March 14 brought much-needed relief from increasing temperatures and improved air quality, which touched the 'satisfactory' level for a brief moment. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that temperatures in Delhi will keep increasing consistently and perhaps by the end of March, it could even touch 40 degree Celsius.

Weather Updates for Today

The IMD has predicted a minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of 32 degree Celsius for the day. A western disturbance affecting the western Himalayas from March 19 will also have an effect on the weather of Delhi. The relative humidity of the city is 17 percent, and the wind speed is 17 km/h. Surface winds of 10-20 km/h with gusts up to 30 km/h will continue during the day.

Weekly Weather Forecast

Temperature in Delhi is expected to go up sharply over the next few days. The mercury is expected to touch 37 degree Celsius on March 20, with March 21 and 22 likely to experience around 35 degree Celsius. There would likely be strong surface winds blowing over the capital on March 18, followed by partly cloudy skies on March 19 and 20.

Air Quality Update

Delhi's air quality, which had improved recently, worsened again on Tuesday, falling to the 'moderate' zone. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 130 at 7 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an increase from 96 at 7 am on Monday. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 108 at 4 pm on Tuesday. However, it is worth noting that Sunday saw Delhi register its lowest AQI in three years, a rare respite for the pollution-hit city.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

On Wednesday, the IMD predicts strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18 and 35 degree Celsius respectively.

Expert Insights on Weather Trends

SN Mishra, in an interview with ETV Bharat, explained the recent temperature fluctuations, saying, "The recent fall in temperatures over north-west India is on expected lines, owing to snowfall and rain in the Himalayan region. There could be occasional warmer spells towards the later part of March, but as a whole, temperatures are expected to be in the normal range."

He further said that the premature occurrence of heat waves along coastal rims is alarming, potentially due to high sea surface temperatures and budding marine heat waves. Excessive heat impacts not only physical and mental health but disproportionately harms low-adaptive capacity vulnerable populations. Premature warming also induces elevated insect and mosquito breeding, causing further public health threats. As of today, NW India seems to be in line for near-normal March temperatures and the first major heat wave in April because more Western Disturbances are on their way.

Rising Temperatures Expected

IMD has forecast a slow increase in temperature from Tuesday, with the maximum temperature likely to be between 36-38 degree Celsius by March 20. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be between 31-33 degree Celsius, rising to 34-36 degree Celsius on Wednesday. During the next two days, there will be strong surface winds at 10-20 km/h, at times gusting to 30 km/h. By March 20, the minimum temperature is likely to be between 18-20 degree Celsius.

Air Quality Will Probably Continue Moderate

Following a temporary break, Delhi's air quality is expected to be in the 'moderate' zone till March 20, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, which is a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. On Monday, Delhi's Air Quality Index rose to 108, compared to 99 on Sunday. The city's air pollution is a major concern, given rising temperatures that tend to intensify smog and particulate matter levels.

Fluctuating Temperatures and Meteorological Patterns

The capital city experienced a decrease in daytime temperatures below 30 degree Celsius on Monday, representing a brief reprieve from the unusually warm weather. The high temperature was observed at 29.2 degree Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station of the city, two degrees below the normal. The decrease came after a nine-day period during which the mercury level stayed above 30 degree Celsius.

Meteorological authorities credited Monday's temperature decline to the dissipation of a western disturbance, which resulted in higher wind speed. A senior scientist at IMD, said, "After an active western disturbance passes, strong north-westerly winds set in, causing the temperature to decline. After a western disturbance affected the region from March 3 to 5, it was succeeded by strong winds, lowering the temperature to 27-29 degree Celsius in the region."

Current weather trends have been highly fluctuating. The high temperature on March 3 was 31.1 degree Celsius, which then fell to 27.5 degree Celsius on March 4. In the same way, the temperature went up to 31.1 degree Celsius on March 8 before hitting 36.2 degree Celsius on March 14, which was the warmest day of the year so far. On Sunday, the temperature remained at 31.9 degree Celsius, indicating another temperature rise.

Although March is anticipated to be in normal temperature conditions, specialists warn that heat waves can come earlier this year. As SN Mishra noted, the premature appearance of heat waves in the coastal areas is worrying, mainly attributed to rising sea surface temperatures and marine heat waves.

Delhi citizens must prepare for warmer days to come, with the IMD issuing a warning that temperatures could rise to 40 degrees Celsius towards the end of the month. People have been advised by officials to take precautions, drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, particularly during the hottest part of the day.