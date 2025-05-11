ETV Bharat / state

Nation Mourns Brave Soldier Rifleman Sunil Kumar As His Mortal Remains Returns Home

Jammu: The mortal remains of Rifleman Sunil Kumar (25), a deceased soldier of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, were brought back to his native village Trewa here with full military honour on Sunday.

His funeral drew a large number of people, who had come to pay their last respects to the fallen soldier. Besides his family and relatives, many villagers, fellow soldiers, and senior officials gathered on the occasion.

As his coffin, draped in the tricolour, reached his village, it was carried through the streets amid chants of “Shaheed Sunil Kumar Amar Rahe” filling the air. The solemn procession concluded with a ceremonial gun salute.