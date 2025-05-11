Nation Mourns Brave Soldier Rifleman Sunil Kumar As His Mortal Remains Returns Home

Jammu: The mortal remains of Rifleman Sunil Kumar (25), a deceased soldier of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, were brought back to his native village Trewa here with full military honour on Sunday.
His funeral drew a large number of people, who had come to pay their last respects to the fallen soldier. Besides his family and relatives, many villagers, fellow soldiers, and senior officials gathered on the occasion.
As his coffin, draped in the tricolour, reached his village, it was carried through the streets amid chants of “Shaheed Sunil Kumar Amar Rahe” filling the air. The solemn procession concluded with a ceremonial gun salute.
Paid tributes to the Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the Nation. India will never forget his selfless service and supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/7JUZULtMyl— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 11, 2025
Rifleman Kumar lost his life in severe shelling from the Pakistan side in the RS Pura sector while manning a forward post.
The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, also paid tributes to the army's braveheart.
“Paid tributes to the Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the Nation. India will never forget his selfless service and supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, many politicians across party lines expressed their condolences on various platforms, hailing Kumar's courage and bravery on the border.