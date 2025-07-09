ETV Bharat / state

Nasir-Junaid Murder Accused Ends Life, Blames Bajrang Dal Activists

On February 16, 2023, the burnt bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a Bolero Jeep on the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

Palwal: An accused in the infamous Nasir-Junaid murder case has allegedly ended his life. Lokesh Singla had recorded a video before taking the extreme step levelling serious charges against three Bajrang Dal members Bharat Bhushan, Harkesh Yadav and Anil Kaushik. The three have been booked for abetment to suicide.

On February 16, 2023, the burnt bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a Bolero Jeep on the Rajasthan-Haryana border. It is said that they were kidnapped and murdered by cow vigilantes on suspicion of bovine smuggling. Singla was one of the accused in the case and had been evading arrest. His death on the railway tracks has brought many questions related to the case back into focus.

In his video, Singla has accused the three Bajrang Dal members of threatening him and sending anti-social elements after him. He has accused the three of threatening to frame him in false cases. He sent the video to his wife before taking the extreme step.

His wife has complained to the Police, saying that her husband was a social activist in Nuh district and was being pestered by the three accused Bajrang Dal members for a long time. The accused allegedly used to visit their house and threaten them, besides talking of liquidating Singla.

Faridabad’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Chechi disclosed, “Singla’s body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem.”

Meanwhile, the in-charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP) Post at Hodal Chandrapal said, “The body was recovered from the railway track.” One of the accused is said to be a praant sanyojak (provincial co-coordinator) of the Bajrang Dal).

It is learnt that Singla had three children and belonged to Bichor village in Nuh. He was presently residing at Punhana Mod in Hodal.

