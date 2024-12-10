ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Man Defrauds Tamil Nadu Scientist Of ₹5 Crore With Fake Governor Post Promise; Arrested

Nashik: A city resident was arrested for allegedly defrauding a Tamil Nadu scientist of ₹5 crore by falsely promising to secure a Governor's post through his political connections, police said.

The Central Crime Branch took Niranjan Suresh Kulkarni (40), a resident of Gandharvanagari, Nashik Road into custody for claiming strong ties with political leaders and demanding ₹15 crores as a 'service charge' from the complainant, Narismha Reddy (56).

Police said that Kulkarni had made the false promise to Reddy in a hotel here on January 12, earlier this year. "Kulkarni met Reddy at a pooja ceremony in a hotel in Nashik. During the meeting, the accused Kulkarni presented a few documents with the seal of the Govt of India to showcase his political influence and reach," police said.

Investigation also revealed that, over a span of 60 days, Reddy and his relatives paid ₹60 lakh in cash and transferred ₹4.49 crore to Kulkarni's bank account. Reddy went ahead and filed a complaint at the Mumbai Naka Police Station on December 7 only after facing death threats.