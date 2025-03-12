ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Man Detected With Gullain-Barre Syndrome

The patient, a resident of the Pathardi Phata area, is currently receiving treatment at the state-run district hospital.

Nashik Man Detected With Gullain-Barre Syndrome
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 8:21 PM IST

Nashik: A 60-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nashik has been found to be infected with Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the first such case in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The patient, a resident of the Pathardi Phata area, is currently receiving treatment at the state-run district hospital. He was earlier admitted to a private medical facility but was shifted to the government hospital after his condition worsened, the official said.

“A Guillain-Barre Syndrome case has been detected. Citizens should not panic. If any symptoms of the disease are noticed, visit the nearby hospital for a check-up,” Dr Tanaji Chavan, chief medical officer of Nashik Municipal Corporation, appealed to the public.

GBS is a rare condition where a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and arms as well as problems swallowing and breathing.

About 250 GBS cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far, with the disease also claiming 12 lives. Most of the cases have been detected in Pune and Solapur districts, said officials.

Nashik: A 60-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nashik has been found to be infected with Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the first such case in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The patient, a resident of the Pathardi Phata area, is currently receiving treatment at the state-run district hospital. He was earlier admitted to a private medical facility but was shifted to the government hospital after his condition worsened, the official said.

“A Guillain-Barre Syndrome case has been detected. Citizens should not panic. If any symptoms of the disease are noticed, visit the nearby hospital for a check-up,” Dr Tanaji Chavan, chief medical officer of Nashik Municipal Corporation, appealed to the public.

GBS is a rare condition where a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and arms as well as problems swallowing and breathing.

About 250 GBS cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far, with the disease also claiming 12 lives. Most of the cases have been detected in Pune and Solapur districts, said officials.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GULLAIN BARRE SYNDROMENASHIKMAHARASHTRAGBS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.