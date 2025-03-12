ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Man Detected With Gullain-Barre Syndrome

Nashik: A 60-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nashik has been found to be infected with Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the first such case in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The patient, a resident of the Pathardi Phata area, is currently receiving treatment at the state-run district hospital. He was earlier admitted to a private medical facility but was shifted to the government hospital after his condition worsened, the official said.

“A Guillain-Barre Syndrome case has been detected. Citizens should not panic. If any symptoms of the disease are noticed, visit the nearby hospital for a check-up,” Dr Tanaji Chavan, chief medical officer of Nashik Municipal Corporation, appealed to the public.