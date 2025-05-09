Nashik Cyber Police On Overdrive To Prevent Spread Of Misinformation Amid Tension Between India And Pak

Nashik: The cyber police of Nashik is on an overdrive to prevent spread of misinformation and objectionable posts on social media amid the tension between India and Pakistan.

In the last three days, Nashik cyber police has checked 3,000 posts of which 580 controversial ones have been deleted. Besides, accounts of persons concerned are being blocked and the IP addresses of those found circulating such posts are being obtained for probe.

The cyber police is keeping an eye on controversial posts going viral on social media. It is also keeping an eye on people who are sharing such posts and also liking them. The cyber police personnel are promptly deleting objectionable posts and deactivating the accounts from where they are generated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Bachhav appealed citizens to contact '1930' or the nearest police station if they come across such posts. He said if a person is found guilty of spreading objectionable, distorted rumors, giving wrong information against the government and making posts that create a rift between two communities go viral on social media, then there is a provision of three years imprisonment under the IT Act.

Amid the tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, several social media posts making false claims have gone viral on social media. The Central Government too is keeping an eye on such posts and has advised citizens not to believe in rumours and misinformation.