Nashik Civic Body Removes Encroachments Near Dargah, Hindu Groups Seek More Action

A section of residents and members of Hindu outfits that had gathered at the site said the dargah itself was unauthorised and must be removed.

Nashik Civic Body Removes Encroachments Near Dargah, Hindu Groups Seek More Action
Representational Image (Credit - MyNmc FB)
By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Nashik: Several unauthorised structures near the Pir Baba dargah in Nashik's Kathe Galli area were removed by the civic body's anti-encroachment team on Saturday, an official said.

The structures were on an open space near the Sidney Tower building and these were removed without any disturbance to the dargah, the Nashik Municipal Corporation official added.

"The drive took place in the presence of additional municipal commissioner Smita Zagade and deputy commissioner of police Kirankumar Chavan. Sections of the law that prohibits assembly of persons were enforced to carry out the encroachment removal drive quickly and peacefully," the official said.

Shahar-e-Khatib Hafiz Hisamuddin Ashrafi and former corporator Babalu Pathan visited the dargah and expressed satisfaction at the way the civic drive was carried out, he said.

However, a section of residents and members of Hindu outfits that had gathered at the site said the dargah itself was unauthorised and must be removed.

The NMC's anti-encroachment drive is not complete and the entire site should be cleared, said Nashik Central MLA Devyani Pharande.

"Creating such structures along roads or on open spaces and then putting pressure on authorities in the name of Waqf Board will not be tolerated. Amendments to the Waqf law to stop such practices are on the cards," the BJP MLA said.

