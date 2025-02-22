ETV Bharat / state

Nashik Civic Body Removes Encroachments Near Dargah, Hindu Groups Seek More Action

Nashik: Several unauthorised structures near the Pir Baba dargah in Nashik's Kathe Galli area were removed by the civic body's anti-encroachment team on Saturday, an official said.

The structures were on an open space near the Sidney Tower building and these were removed without any disturbance to the dargah, the Nashik Municipal Corporation official added.

"The drive took place in the presence of additional municipal commissioner Smita Zagade and deputy commissioner of police Kirankumar Chavan. Sections of the law that prohibits assembly of persons were enforced to carry out the encroachment removal drive quickly and peacefully," the official said.

Shahar-e-Khatib Hafiz Hisamuddin Ashrafi and former corporator Babalu Pathan visited the dargah and expressed satisfaction at the way the civic drive was carried out, he said.