Bengal NASA Scientist Reveals Facts On Sunita Williams, Alien Life & Myriad Mysteries Of Space

Konnagar: When is Sunita Williams returning? How successful has ISRO been in the lunar mission? Has any life been found outside the earth? Can space research open up a business in the future? These are the commonly asked questions that cloud the minds of inquisitive seekers of knowledge of the mysterious space, galaxy and the beyond. Any question on Sunita Williams and space usually sparks engaging conversations to uncover deeper insights about the ever-puzzling domain.

Ask NASA's senior scientist Gautam Chatterjee and pat comes the reply. Over the years, Chatterjee has made several discoveries. According to him, NASA's real job is to answer scientific questions concerned to life not just dealing with space technology. He said, "Where did water and life come from? Did a comet bring water to Earth? How did life come into being? By searching for that, we can find many answers to whether there is water or life on Mars or other planets."

Is there life on Mars?

On a query if life exists on Mars, he said, "What we are doing in the case of Mars is testing whether there is or ever was life on Mars. NASA has sent several small and large rovers to the planet. New equipment is being installed on it. NASA had sent a rover in 2020. There was a lake where the rover landed. The NASA is, however, yet to find any life there."

Do aliens exist?

According to Gautam Chatterjee, life has not been found anywhere outside the earth. Various sources say that there are aliens, and there is a possibility of it. He said, "We are also trying to find out whether there was life on Mars or not. A helicopter has been sent to Mars. Since the rover cannot go everywhere, it is facilitating the experiments by sending information to the rover through helicopters or drones. The density of the climate on Mars is one-hundredth of that of the Earth. As a result, if you want to fly a helicopter or drone there, you have to turn faster.''

On Williams and her family's return

NASA has sent several astronauts, including Sunita Williams, into space. Chatterjee said everyone is worried about their safe return. He said, ''They were taken from here in a capsule. But after going there, a problem arose. So far, it has been decided that Sunita Williams and others will be brought back to Earth on March 19 in another capsule. They will return to Earth safely. This incident has been beneficial in one way. If people are sent to Mars in the future, it has been seen what their physical and mental reactions will be. It takes 14 months to go to Mars. Whenever Sunita William or others go on an expedition, they are prepared for such incidents."

ISRO's success

The scientist said, "The way ISRO has achieved success is satisfactory. We have to keep experimenting and testing again and again in space research. ISRO has a collaboration with NASA. This year, we have joined hands in the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission. When there is a natural disaster somewhere, this device will help. This mission will help us in our agriculture and save people from other dangers. It is a matter of pride as an Indian."

Is pollution spreading in space?

Gautam said, "Space agencies of several countries including NASA are sending spacecrafts. Although it is not much of a problem in the case of big rockets, it is very difficult to see the parts of small spacecraft. No country has taken the initiative to keep space clean. Because it is very costly. It is time for all space agencies to think together on the subject of space pollution. "

For someone coming from a humble background, spending his childhood at Nabagram of Konnagar in Hooghly district, Chatterjee's life has come full circle. Being a talented student, he began his studies in Bengali medium school, Nabagram Vidyapeeth. He did his post-graduate studies in electronics from Shivpur BE College. Thereafter, he went to Bangalore and later moved to America to do his doctorate. For the last 14 years, he has been working at the National Aeronautics Space Administration or NASA. NASA, which especially honours various scientists associated with space science every year, also honoured him with the People's Leadership Award as a young scientist in 2023.

Chatterjee did his Ph. D. in Electrical Engineering in California Institute of Technology in 1999 and M. S. in Electrical Engineering from University of Virginia in 1994. Before he moved to the USA, he completed B. E. in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from University of Calcutta in 1987.

His research skills got noticed by a number of laboratories in the USA. He joined Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2005 and is still assocaited with the lab as senior research scientist. He is also linked to California Institute of Technology and Visiting Associate in Physics.

At present, he lives in California with his wife and daughter. He, however, takes pride in returning to roots. "When I informed my mother about my NASA job, she said its fine that you are aiming to reach the galaxy but always remain grounded. I remember my mother's words of wisdom and try to remain humble without being swayed away by success," Chatterjee signs off.