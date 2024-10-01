ETV Bharat / state

Man From MP Organises His Living Funeral; Conducts Pind Daan Ceremony

People were seen dancing to bhajans in the programme. Ghanshyam Rajput, Sahu's friend said, ''Sahu has no relatives. He was worried about who would organise his funeral after his death.
The 'Mrityu Purva Utsav' was organised at Sanskar Palace on September 29 at 7 PM (ETV Bharat)

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ever heard of people organising a funeral before they actually die? In a shocking turn of affairs, a man here performed his 13th-day ritual before his death, arranging a grand feast. Swami Parasram Sahu from the Kamath Ward of Gadarwara area invited his friends and distant relatives to his 'Mrityu Purva Utsav' at Sanskar Palace on September 29 at 7 PM.

People were seen dancing to bhajans in the programme. Ghanshyam Rajput, Sahu's friend said, ''Sahu has no relatives. He was worried about who would organise his funeral after his death. So he decided to organise it himself. Keeping in mind the religious customs, his Pind Daan ceremony was performed at the Maa Narmada Ghat in the Shraddha Paksha as per his birth date.

A feast was organised and several dishes were prepared for the guests. Sahu said, "When we can celebrate life, why cannot we celebrate death? I was happy that so many people came to the utsav and participated in the celebration. I am happy that my wish got fulfilled."

Pre-funerals, sometimes referred to as living funerals, offer a chance for people to say goodbye to their friends and families while they are still alive. This concept started gaining popularity in Japan in the 1990s. The primary idea behind it was that it would take the pressure off family members or friends organising a funeral after someone had died.

