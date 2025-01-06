Narrow Escape For Tribal Man As Maoists Trigger Blast In Telangana

Venkatapuram: A tribal man made a narrow escape when a landmine suspected to have been triggered by Maoists exploded in Venkatapuram mandal in Telangana's Mulugu district, officials said on Monday.

Boggula Naveen, who suffered minor injuries on his foot, was taken to Eturunagaram Community Health Centre, they added.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when three tribals, Boggula Naveen, Kursam Edamiah, and Sodi Narasimha Rao, had ventured into the Chelimala forest area near Mutyandhara Falls to collect bamboo. All three were residents of Ankannagudeni. They had spent the night in the forest and were on their way back to their village when the explosion occurred.

While walking back home, Naveen, stepped on a hillock, accidentally triggering a pressure bomb. His left heel was severely injured but he managed to survive.

Naveen was unable to walk and the ambulance couldn't reach him due to his remote location. He had to be carried for approximately four kilometres before he could be transported to the Eturunagaram Community Health Centre in an ambulance. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It is believed that the Maoists had planted the landmine anticipating a police combing operation in the area but the tribals had accidentally stepped on it. Authorities are investigating into the incident.