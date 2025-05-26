ETV Bharat / state

Narrow Escape For Sourav Ganguly’s Brother, Sister-In-Law After Speedboat Capsizes In Puri sea

Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita, had a narrow escape while enjoying water sports in Puri sea on Monday.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

Puri: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape while enjoying water sports in the Puri sea, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Lighthouse when the couple was enjoying a speedboat ride.

Narrating the incident to ETV Bharat, she said that the sea was already rough and the boat had the capacity of 10 passengers, but due to the greed for money, they were operating with two or three people onboard. It was the last boat operating to go into the sea for the day. We raised concerns regarding it, but the operators told us that it is fine."

"The boat encountered a huge wave, which caused it to capsize, throwing all passengers, including herself and her husband, into the sea. The incident left the passengers onboard afloat, with the last struck being me," she added.

"We were saved by the grace of God. I am still in trauma. This should not happen, and water sports in the sea must be properly regulated. I will write a letter to the Superintendent of the police and the Chief Minister of Odisha once I go back to Kolkata, asking them to ban the watersports here," she added.

"Thankfully, the quick action of the lifeguards saved our lives," she added. Local people, who witnessed the incident, said the speedboat lost balance after being hit by a huge wave and capsized in the deep sea.

