Narrow Escape For Rajasthan BDO As Truck Hits His Car On Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): A Block Development Officer (BDO) from Rajasthan had a narrow escape on Thursday after a speeding truck crashed into his car, just a few minutes after he stepped out to buy refreshments from a roadside restaurant near Raebareli on Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway.
Late Thursday night, Udaipur BDO Umesh Kumar was returning home after taking a holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj when he along with other occupants got down of the car near Civil Lines area of Raebareli to get refreshments from a restaurant. This is when the stationary car was hit by a speeding truck, causing significant damage estimated at around Rs 50000, Kumar said.
Following the incident, the BDO caught hold of the truck driver and demanded compensation for the damages. However, situation escalated when the truck driver called a local acquaintance to the spot, who reached and threated the BDO with consequences if he didn't disperse from the area.
"The damages incurred will somewhere be around Rs 50,000 but they offered me Rs 1000-2000 and asked to settle the matter," the BDO alleged, adding that he was subjected to misbehaviour.
BDO Kumar then lodged a formal complaint with the traffic police and demanded action. "After receiving information about the collision between a truck and a car at night, traffic police reached the spot. Both the parties were trying to settle the matter but when they couldn't find a solution, the car owner submitted a written complaint. Action will be taken after thorough investigation," said Circle Officer (CO) Traffic, Amit Singh.
