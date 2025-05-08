Narrow Escape For Premanand Maharaj As Iron Grill Collapses During 'Padyatra' In Mathura

Mathura: Renowned spiritual guru Sant Premanand Maharaj had a narrow escape when an iron grill collapsed during his 'padyatra' in Parikrama Marg in Mathura on Thursday.

The padyatra was started from Kelli Kunj Ashram in Mathura this morning. Several devotees were participating in the yatra when the mishap occurred. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded, organisers said.

Premanand Maharaj had started the padyatra from the ashram at around 4 am on Thursday. Scores of devotees gathered on both sides of the yatra route to take a glimpse of the seer and to welcome him.

Suddenly, an iron grill, set up as part of decorations, collapsed, causing chaos and panic among devotees. The organisers and security personnel took control of the situation and Premanand Maharaj was safely taken aside. Nobody suffered any injury.

Notably, the padayatra was earlier scheduled on May 1 but it was postponed due to Premanand Maharaj's poor health condition. At that time, the spiritual guru was undergoing treatment at the ashram. Due to a kidney-related ailment, he has to undergo dialysis every week. On May 1, Kelly Kunj Ashram informed that Premanand Maharaj's health condition is bad so the padayatra has been postponed for a few days.

Sant Premanand Maharaj's birthday was celebrated with great fanfare on March 30.