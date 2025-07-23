Narrow Escape For Ladakh CEC Tashi Gyalson After Car Falls Into Zanskar River

Srinagar: Ladakh Chief Executive Councillor and Chairman Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh) Tashi Gyalson had a close shave when his vehicle skidded on the road and plunged into the Zanskar River along the Nimu–Padum–Darcha (NPD) road, officials said.

The accident took place on Sunday (July 20) close to the Kilima area in the remote Chilling sector, where Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers had been working overnight to clear the road link after flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall. Officials claimed BRO workers in the area responded quickly, rescuing Gyalson and other commuters from the vehicles just in time.

They all were rescued with minor injuries, officials said. "On 20th July 2025, Shri Gyalson's vehicle slipped into Zanskar River while travelling on the NPD road. The Officer Commanding 114 RCC, displaying exceptional bravery and quick thinking, rushed to the location with his driver, risking their own lives to rescue the CEC and his security personnel from the submerged vehicle. The prompt and selfless actions by the officer and his driver saved the CEC and his team who were successfully evacuated to safety," read a post shared by Gyalson on X.

The senior Ladakh BJP leader expressed his gratitude to the BRO team for their timely response. "I thank the courageous BRO officials whose timely action saved our lives. This daring rescue operation is a testament to the courage and professionalism of the 114 RCC team, my gratitude," he said.