Narrow Escape For Banswara MP Roat As Car Falls Into Ditch

Banswara: Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat and his staff had a miraculous escape on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Kunda village of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh around 2 pm on Sunday. Luckily, Roat and his entourage were unhurt. Confirming the development, Banswara SP Harshvardhan Agarwala said that he spoke to his Ratlam counterpart.

Jaikrishna Patel, Bagidoira MLA and senior leader of Bharat Adivasi Party, said Roat's car had met with an accident in Ratlam around 2 pm. The MP was on his way to Ratlam with his staff. Both are unhurt and safe as they attended the programme they were meant to. There is nothing to worry about.

"No one should be worried, by the grace of nature and the prayers of all of you we are all safe," Roat posted in his X handle.

During their journey, Roat's car met with an accident while giving way to a vehicle in Kunda village, about 10 km from the state border. However, the driver showed his expertise and let the car go straight down.

The driver felt that the car might overturn, so he deliberately drove the car down into the ditch. After the accident, Roat and his three staffers got out of the car and proceeded towards their destination in Ratlam, leaving the car at the accident spot.