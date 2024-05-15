Narrow Escape For 2 Cops As Naxalites Detonate IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Two police personnel managed a narrow escape when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place near Gannam Nala between Somanpalli and Ranibodli when Farsegarh police station in-charge Akash Masih was heading for Bijapur district headquarters in his four-wheeler along with a constable for some official work.

The car's bonnet was badly damaged in the blast but fortunately the police station in-charge and the constable are safe, the officer said.

SP Jitendra Yadav has confirmed the incident. Later, an extensive search operation was launched in the area and a several metres long wire was found in the forest. It is being suspected that the Naxalites had used the wire to plant the IED. Presently, a high alert has been issued in the area and searches have been intensified.

Earlier on Monday, two boys, aged 11 and 13 years, were killed when an IED planted by Naxalites exploded in Bijapur district. The deceased were plucking tendu leaves in the forests in Bodga village of Bhairamgarh when they came in contact with the IED, triggering the blast.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has warned that the Naxalites will have to pay the price.

On Tuesday, 30 Naxalites, including nine carrying bounty of Rs 1 to 8 lakhs, surrendered at SP office in Bijapur. All the surrendered Naxalites were given a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 each under the rehabilitation policy.