ETV Bharat / state

Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds

Around 76 bird enthusiasts came together from across 11 states for seventh bird survey at Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh documenting five new species

Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds
Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 6:10 PM IST

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartening news for bird lovers and ornithologists, Narmadapuram's Satpura Tiger Reserve has recorded 260 bird species in the reserve area. The survey conducted by participants from Madhya Pradesh as well as 11 other states stretched over three days.

The seventh bird survey, it was conducted in the reserve area by a total of 76 bird enthusiasts and concluded on Tuesday at Madai. Of the 260 bird species, five of the winged creatures were found in the area for the first time.

Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds
Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds (ETV Bharat)

The participants included experts from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi and eight local STR nature guides besides staff of the tiger reserve. A total of 38 camps were set up to facilitate their stay.

STR Deputy Director Pooja Nagle said, "During this three-day survey, five new species of birds have been recorded for the first time at Satpura Tiger Reserve. The final report will be presented after a detailed analysis. The participants did a meticulous work to complete the counting."

Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds
The team of bird surveyors (ETV Bharat)

During the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed to all the participants. This year doctors, engineers, bankers, researchers, naturalists too participated in the camp.

On the valedictory day, Ankit Jamod, Assistant Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sohagpur, Vinod Verma, Superintendent of Bori, and Sachin Matkar, Director of Wild Warrior Indore, Swapnil Phanse, Ritesh Khabia, Anshuman Sharma and other staff of the park were present.

Read More

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartening news for bird lovers and ornithologists, Narmadapuram's Satpura Tiger Reserve has recorded 260 bird species in the reserve area. The survey conducted by participants from Madhya Pradesh as well as 11 other states stretched over three days.

The seventh bird survey, it was conducted in the reserve area by a total of 76 bird enthusiasts and concluded on Tuesday at Madai. Of the 260 bird species, five of the winged creatures were found in the area for the first time.

Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds
Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds (ETV Bharat)

The participants included experts from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi and eight local STR nature guides besides staff of the tiger reserve. A total of 38 camps were set up to facilitate their stay.

STR Deputy Director Pooja Nagle said, "During this three-day survey, five new species of birds have been recorded for the first time at Satpura Tiger Reserve. The final report will be presented after a detailed analysis. The participants did a meticulous work to complete the counting."

Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds
The team of bird surveyors (ETV Bharat)

During the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed to all the participants. This year doctors, engineers, bankers, researchers, naturalists too participated in the camp.

On the valedictory day, Ankit Jamod, Assistant Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sohagpur, Vinod Verma, Superintendent of Bori, and Sachin Matkar, Director of Wild Warrior Indore, Swapnil Phanse, Ritesh Khabia, Anshuman Sharma and other staff of the park were present.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SATPURA TIGER RESERVENARMADAPURAM 7TH BIRD SURVEY260 BIRD SPECIES FOUND IN SATPURABIRD LOVERS AND ORNITHOLOGISTSBIRD CENSUS IN SATPURA RESERVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.