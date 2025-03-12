Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartening news for bird lovers and ornithologists, Narmadapuram's Satpura Tiger Reserve has recorded 260 bird species in the reserve area. The survey conducted by participants from Madhya Pradesh as well as 11 other states stretched over three days.

The seventh bird survey, it was conducted in the reserve area by a total of 76 bird enthusiasts and concluded on Tuesday at Madai. Of the 260 bird species, five of the winged creatures were found in the area for the first time.

Home To Big Cats, Madhya Pradesh' Satpura Tiger Reserve Makes Room For 260 Species Of Birds (ETV Bharat)

The participants included experts from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi and eight local STR nature guides besides staff of the tiger reserve. A total of 38 camps were set up to facilitate their stay.

STR Deputy Director Pooja Nagle said, "During this three-day survey, five new species of birds have been recorded for the first time at Satpura Tiger Reserve. The final report will be presented after a detailed analysis. The participants did a meticulous work to complete the counting."

The team of bird surveyors (ETV Bharat)

During the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed to all the participants. This year doctors, engineers, bankers, researchers, naturalists too participated in the camp.

On the valedictory day, Ankit Jamod, Assistant Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve, Sohagpur, Vinod Verma, Superintendent of Bori, and Sachin Matkar, Director of Wild Warrior Indore, Swapnil Phanse, Ritesh Khabia, Anshuman Sharma and other staff of the park were present.