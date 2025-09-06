Narmada Flows At Danger Mark In Bharuch; Authorities Prepared For Evacuation

ETV Bharat / state

Bharuch: Continuous release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam following heavy rains has led the Narmada River to flow above the danger mark as it touched 28 feet at the Golden Bridge in Gujarat's Bharuch. The dam has been releasing about four lakh cusecs of water.

Additional collector NR Dhandhal, Ankleshwar district officer Bhagirath Singh Jadeja and revenue officer Karan Singh Rajput, along with other officials, took a stock of the situation. They clarified that the situation is currently under control, but the administration is fully prepared to take necessary actions, including evacuation, if required.

The administration has appealed to the people of riparian villages to remain vigilant, and instructions have been given not to crowd the river banks, enter the river and stay in safe places.