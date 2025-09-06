Narmada Flows At Danger Mark In Bharuch; Authorities Prepared For Evacuation

The district administration has appealed to the people of riparian villages to remain vigilant, and instructions have been given not to crowd the river banks.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST
Bharuch: Continuous release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam following heavy rains has led the Narmada River to flow above the danger mark as it touched 28 feet at the Golden Bridge in Gujarat's Bharuch. The dam has been releasing about four lakh cusecs of water.
Additional collector NR Dhandhal, Ankleshwar district officer Bhagirath Singh Jadeja and revenue officer Karan Singh Rajput, along with other officials, took a stock of the situation. They clarified that the situation is currently under control, but the administration is fully prepared to take necessary actions, including evacuation, if required.
The administration has appealed to the people of riparian villages to remain vigilant, and instructions have been given not to crowd the river banks, enter the river and stay in safe places.
"The water level of Narmada is currently stable at 28 feet. Presently, four lakh cusecs of water are being released from the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The situation is under control, and the administration is fully prepared to evacuate people and take other action if necessary," Dhandhal said.
The RMPS International School near the old National Highway 8 has been submerged, and the administrators say classrooms, grounds and parking areas have been completely affected due to waterlogging.
Meanwhile, authorities have shut four out of 12 gates of the Ukai Dam following a decrease in water inflow to 84,952 cusecs. A vital source of power generation and water supply for South Gujarat, the dam is currently releasing 1,16,736 cusecs of water into the Tapi River. The current water level at the Ukai dam is 337.92 feet, seven feet below the danger mark of 345 feet.
Also Read: