Nari Shakti Protest March Against 'Atrocities Against Hindu Women In Bangladesh' Today; Traffic Police Issues Advisory

New Delhi: Nari Shakti Forum will organize a Nari Shakti March in Delhi on Friday against the alleged atrocities on Hindu women in Bangladesh. Around 20,000 women are expected to participate in this march. According to the organisers, the march will start from Mandi House at 11 am, which will conclude at Jantar Mantar via Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road.



Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The march is likely to affect the traffic, due to which a traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police.



Avoid These Routes: The traffic police has diverted various routes from 11 am to 2 pm and has appealed to the people to use alternative routes. A Delhi Traffic Police spokesperson said that the buses ferrying the protesters will be parked on Bhagwandas Road, Firoz Shah Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Madhavrao Scindia Marg, Atul Grove Road, Hailey Road, Talkatora Road, North Avenue Road, Pandit Pant Marg, Mahadev Road, Vishambar Das Marg and Tolstoy Road and asked commuters to avoid these routes.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Mandi House Roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road Crossing, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah KG Marg Crossing, Tansen Marg Bengali Market Circle, Connaught Place Circle Barakhamba Road, Janpad Roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Roundabout, Windsor Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, RML Roundabout, Firoz Shah Road, KG Marg Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, Ashoka Road, Mahadev Road, Raisina Road and other places will be crowded on Friday.

People visiting places like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Bengali Market, Parliament House, Central Secretariat and India Gate etc. have been appealed to leave early, so that people can reach their destination on time.