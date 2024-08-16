ETV Bharat / state

Nari Shakti Protest March Against 'Atrocities Against Hindu Women In Bangladesh' Today; Traffic Police Issues Advisory

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

According to the organizers of the event, around 20,000 members of the Nari Shakti group will take out a protest march from Mandi House at 11 am, which will conclude at Jantar Mantar via Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid particular routes through which the protest march will pass and likely cause traffic jam.

Representational picture
Representational picture (AP)

New Delhi: Nari Shakti Forum will organize a Nari Shakti March in Delhi on Friday against the alleged atrocities on Hindu women in Bangladesh. Around 20,000 women are expected to participate in this march. According to the organisers, the march will start from Mandi House at 11 am, which will conclude at Jantar Mantar via Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road.


Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The march is likely to affect the traffic, due to which a traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police.


Avoid These Routes: The traffic police has diverted various routes from 11 am to 2 pm and has appealed to the people to use alternative routes. A Delhi Traffic Police spokesperson said that the buses ferrying the protesters will be parked on Bhagwandas Road, Firoz Shah Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Madhavrao Scindia Marg, Atul Grove Road, Hailey Road, Talkatora Road, North Avenue Road, Pandit Pant Marg, Mahadev Road, Vishambar Das Marg and Tolstoy Road and asked commuters to avoid these routes.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Mandi House Roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road Crossing, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah KG Marg Crossing, Tansen Marg Bengali Market Circle, Connaught Place Circle Barakhamba Road, Janpad Roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Roundabout, Windsor Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, RML Roundabout, Firoz Shah Road, KG Marg Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, Ashoka Road, Mahadev Road, Raisina Road and other places will be crowded on Friday.

People visiting places like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Bengali Market, Parliament House, Central Secretariat and India Gate etc. have been appealed to leave early, so that people can reach their destination on time.

  1. Read more: Bangladesh Chaos: Is It Time For India To Revisit Neighbourhood First Policy?
  2. 'Let Peace Prevail': Odisha Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh In Latest Sculpture

New Delhi: Nari Shakti Forum will organize a Nari Shakti March in Delhi on Friday against the alleged atrocities on Hindu women in Bangladesh. Around 20,000 women are expected to participate in this march. According to the organisers, the march will start from Mandi House at 11 am, which will conclude at Jantar Mantar via Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Road.


Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The march is likely to affect the traffic, due to which a traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police.


Avoid These Routes: The traffic police has diverted various routes from 11 am to 2 pm and has appealed to the people to use alternative routes. A Delhi Traffic Police spokesperson said that the buses ferrying the protesters will be parked on Bhagwandas Road, Firoz Shah Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Madhavrao Scindia Marg, Atul Grove Road, Hailey Road, Talkatora Road, North Avenue Road, Pandit Pant Marg, Mahadev Road, Vishambar Das Marg and Tolstoy Road and asked commuters to avoid these routes.

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Mandi House Roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road Crossing, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah KG Marg Crossing, Tansen Marg Bengali Market Circle, Connaught Place Circle Barakhamba Road, Janpad Roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Roundabout, Windsor Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, RML Roundabout, Firoz Shah Road, KG Marg Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, Ashoka Road, Mahadev Road, Raisina Road and other places will be crowded on Friday.

People visiting places like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Bengali Market, Parliament House, Central Secretariat and India Gate etc. have been appealed to leave early, so that people can reach their destination on time.

  1. Read more: Bangladesh Chaos: Is It Time For India To Revisit Neighbourhood First Policy?
  2. 'Let Peace Prevail': Odisha Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh In Latest Sculpture

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARI SHAKTI FORUMDELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORYBANGLADESH PROTESTDELHI TRAFFIC POLICENARI SHAKTI PROTEST DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.