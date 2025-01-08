Narcotics Consignment From Pakistan Seized In Kashmir, Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized a large haul of narcotics consignment in Srinagar and arrested two drug peddlers in the case.
The shipment of eight kilograms of heroin was recovered from a vehicle bearing registration number JK05D-1837, of two drug peddlers who were intercepted by police in Qamarwari’s Barthana crossing here, an official spokesperson said.
They were identified as Anas Ajaz Awan son of Ajaz Ahmad Awan of Dildar, Tangdhar and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Channipora, Tangdhar—both hail from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, falling along the Line of Control.
“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 6 kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the driver’s seat. Two kilograms of the narcotic substance were recovered from the suspects, with each concealing 1 kilogram of the narcotic substance in polythene bags,” added the official.
According to the official, preliminary investigations reveal that the narcotics consignment was smuggled from Pakistan as part of a cross-border drug trafficking network.
J&K Police is actively pursuing both backward and forward linkages to dismantle this syndicate and identify all individuals involved in this illicit trade, the police spokesperson said.
Zero-tolerance Against Drug Smuggling
“We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and pledge to bring all those involved in such criminal activities to justice with the full force of the law,” said the official, urging people to support efforts in creating a drug-free society.
Call For Public Support
“Citizens are encouraged to share any information related to drug trafficking or suspicious activities with the nearest police station or by dialling 112. Together, we can safeguard our society from the menace of drugs,” the police spokesperson added.
