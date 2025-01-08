ETV Bharat / state

Narcotics Consignment From Pakistan Seized In Kashmir, Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Eight Kilograms of heroin were recovered from the arrested duo in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir

Narcotics Consignment From Pakistan Seized In Kashmir, Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers
Narcotics Consignment From Pakistan Seized In Kashmir, Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized a large haul of narcotics consignment in Srinagar and arrested two drug peddlers in the case.

The shipment of eight kilograms of heroin was recovered from a vehicle bearing registration number JK05D-1837, of two drug peddlers who were intercepted by police in Qamarwari’s Barthana crossing here, an official spokesperson said.

They were identified as Anas Ajaz Awan son of Ajaz Ahmad Awan of Dildar, Tangdhar and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Channipora, Tangdhar—both hail from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, falling along the Line of Control.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 6 kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the driver’s seat. Two kilograms of the narcotic substance were recovered from the suspects, with each concealing 1 kilogram of the narcotic substance in polythene bags,” added the official.

According to the official, preliminary investigations reveal that the narcotics consignment was smuggled from Pakistan as part of a cross-border drug trafficking network.

J&K Police is actively pursuing both backward and forward linkages to dismantle this syndicate and identify all individuals involved in this illicit trade, the police spokesperson said.

Zero-tolerance Against Drug Smuggling

“We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and pledge to bring all those involved in such criminal activities to justice with the full force of the law,” said the official, urging people to support efforts in creating a drug-free society.

Call For Public Support

“Citizens are encouraged to share any information related to drug trafficking or suspicious activities with the nearest police station or by dialling 112. Together, we can safeguard our society from the menace of drugs,” the police spokesperson added.

Read more:

  1. Security Forces Foil Major Drug Smuggling Bid In J&K's Nowshera, 5.5 KG Narcotics Seized
  2. Major Blow To Cross-Border Narcotics Smuggling: Punjab Police Recover Over 10 kg Heroin Worth Rs 70 Crore In Amritsar

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized a large haul of narcotics consignment in Srinagar and arrested two drug peddlers in the case.

The shipment of eight kilograms of heroin was recovered from a vehicle bearing registration number JK05D-1837, of two drug peddlers who were intercepted by police in Qamarwari’s Barthana crossing here, an official spokesperson said.

They were identified as Anas Ajaz Awan son of Ajaz Ahmad Awan of Dildar, Tangdhar and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Channipora, Tangdhar—both hail from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, falling along the Line of Control.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 6 kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the driver’s seat. Two kilograms of the narcotic substance were recovered from the suspects, with each concealing 1 kilogram of the narcotic substance in polythene bags,” added the official.

According to the official, preliminary investigations reveal that the narcotics consignment was smuggled from Pakistan as part of a cross-border drug trafficking network.

J&K Police is actively pursuing both backward and forward linkages to dismantle this syndicate and identify all individuals involved in this illicit trade, the police spokesperson said.

Zero-tolerance Against Drug Smuggling

“We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and pledge to bring all those involved in such criminal activities to justice with the full force of the law,” said the official, urging people to support efforts in creating a drug-free society.

Call For Public Support

“Citizens are encouraged to share any information related to drug trafficking or suspicious activities with the nearest police station or by dialling 112. Together, we can safeguard our society from the menace of drugs,” the police spokesperson added.

Read more:

  1. Security Forces Foil Major Drug Smuggling Bid In J&K's Nowshera, 5.5 KG Narcotics Seized
  2. Major Blow To Cross-Border Narcotics Smuggling: Punjab Police Recover Over 10 kg Heroin Worth Rs 70 Crore In Amritsar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CROSS BORDER DRUG SMUGGLINGKASHMIRJAMMU KASHMIR POLICEDRUG SMUGGLINGDRUG PEDDLERS ARRESTED SRINAGAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.