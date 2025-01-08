ETV Bharat / state

Narcotics Consignment From Pakistan Seized In Kashmir, Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized a large haul of narcotics consignment in Srinagar and arrested two drug peddlers in the case.

The shipment of eight kilograms of heroin was recovered from a vehicle bearing registration number JK05D-1837, of two drug peddlers who were intercepted by police in Qamarwari’s Barthana crossing here, an official spokesperson said.

They were identified as Anas Ajaz Awan son of Ajaz Ahmad Awan of Dildar, Tangdhar and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Channipora, Tangdhar—both hail from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, falling along the Line of Control.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 6 kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the driver’s seat. Two kilograms of the narcotic substance were recovered from the suspects, with each concealing 1 kilogram of the narcotic substance in polythene bags,” added the official.

According to the official, preliminary investigations reveal that the narcotics consignment was smuggled from Pakistan as part of a cross-border drug trafficking network.